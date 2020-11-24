Breaking News
Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation Volunteers Earn President’s Volunteer Service Award

Lakewood Ranch, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Over one dozen Florida Cancer Specialists (FCS) Foundation volunteers are recipients of the 2019 President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA), which honors those whose service positively impacts their communities and inspires those around them to do the same. This program allows certifying organizations, which are granted the authority to give out these awards, to recognize their extraordinary volunteers.

The 2019 FCS Foundation volunteers completed a total of 5,149 hours at the Florida Cancer Specialists (FCS) clinics and Foundation office, earning each individual either a Gold or Silver award. Anne Byron (FCS Fort Myers Cancer Center), Sherry Lindgren (FCS Foundation office) and John Shwiner (FCS Wellington North) individually volunteered over 500 hours of service during the year, earning them the Gold award level. Bill Cronan (FCS West Palm Beach), Leora Goetschel (FCS Bonita Springs), Lynda Harkness (FCS Axelrod), Rebekah Hatch (FCS Clermont), Dennis LaRoche (FCS Fort Myers Colonial), Char Lupke (FCS Bonita Springs/Naples West), Sharon Marks (FCS Sarasota Downtown), Betsy McDuffee (FCS Brandon Cancer Center), DeDe Sheetz (FCS Tampa Cancer Center), Alice Sigmund (FCS Brandon Cancer Center) and Mary Sudyka (FCS Port Charlotte) each dedicated 250 to 499 hours of their time in 2019, earning the Silver award level.

Founded in 2003 by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation, the award recognizes the role of volunteers in America’s strength and identity.

“We are thrilled to have so many dedicated and supportive volunteers,” said FCS Foundation Board Chairman Dr. Michael Diaz. “Whether assisting patients in the clinics or aiding applicants with processing grant applications by phone, they each have made an enormous positive impact for patients and their communities.”

FCS Foundation Executive Director Lynn Rasys added, “We are grateful for the commitment and hard work these individuals have provided to the FCS Foundation and cancer clinics. Congratulations to this special group of volunteers.”

About Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation:
The Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation (FCSF) provides financial support to qualified adult cancer patients in the state of Florida for expenses such as rent or mortgage, car payments and utility bills. By giving patients peace of mind in knowing that their bills are being paid while they are undergoing treatment, the FCS Foundation allows them to concentrate on what really matters – fighting cancer.

Due to the generosity of the Florida Cancer Specialists physicians in covering all overhead expenses for the Foundation, 100% of donations received go directly toward paying the essential non-medical living expenses of an adult battling cancer.

The Foundation is a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization located at 5958 Silver Falls Run, Suite 210 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34211. Learn more about the FCS Foundation at: FCSF.org or call (941) 677.7181.

CONTACT: Executive Director, Lynn Rasys
Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation
(941) 677.7181
[email protected]

Chief Marketing & Sales Officer, Shelly Glenn
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
(770) 365.6168
[email protected]

Director of Marketing & Communications, Michelle Robey
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
(813) 767.9398
[email protected]

