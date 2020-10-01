Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation Welcomes New Board Members

Lakewood Ranch, Fla., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Florida Cancer Specialists (FCS) Foundation Board of Directors has confirmed seven (7) additional leaders to join the board. They are: Cherylle Hayes, MD of Gainesville; Tom Kidd of Daytona Beach; Crystal and Tim O’Donohue of Ocala; Raul Storey, MD of Vero Beach; David and Rhonda Webster of Longwood, FL.

A Board-certified radiation oncologist with over 20 years’ experience, Dr. Cherylle Hayes is the medical director at North Florida Regional Medical Center. Dr. Hayes is a long-time supporter of the Foundation and has chaired several fundraising concerts in Gainesville.

Tom Kidd is the founder and CEO of the Joan L. Kidd, MD Fight for Life Continuum, an initiative he established in 2016, in memory of his late wife to enhance the quality of life for terminal cancer patients. On February 1, 2020, Tom partnered with the FCS Foundation for Party Under the Stars, the Foundation’s premiere fundraiser in Sarasota.

Crystal and Tim O’Donohue are owners of Castle Gate Farm, LLC, the Ocala region’s premiere equine center featuring a thoroughbred and equestrian show jumping facility. In 2019, Castle Gate Farm hosted the very successful Farm to Table event for the Foundation in Ocala in early February.

A Board-certified medical oncologist, Dr. Raul Storey practices at the offices of Florida Cancer Specialists in Vero Beach and Sebastian. For several years, Dr. Storey has served as Honorary Co-Chair of a unique equestrian event in West Palm Beach benefitting the Foundation.

A former Regional Physician Liaison Manager for Florida Cancer Specialists, Rhonda Webster is now the business development manager for Beja Body in Orlando. Rhonda and her husband David are long-time supporters of the Foundation. David is a criminal defense lawyer and former prosecutor who is the founder of The Law Office of David A. Webster, P.A., based in Longwood, FL. He is also a former “Sole Man” for the Wine, Women and Shoes event in Lake Mary, FL, which benefits the Foundation.

The FCS Foundation provides financial assistance for non-medical living expenses to qualified cancer patients who are currently undergoing treatment in Florida, allowing them to focus on their treatment and recovery, rather than overdue bills. The Foundation Board includes physicians, community leaders and volunteers who take an active role in advancing its mission and effectiveness.

FCS Foundation Board Chairman Dr. Michael Diaz said, “Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded over $7 million in grants, and the need continues to grow amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. We are grateful to have the involvement and perspective of these distinguished community leaders as we strive to continuously strengthen our overall efforts and effectiveness throughout the state.”

“Each of these individuals has played an active part in the success of our fundraising activities through their generous volunteer service in their local communities,” added FCS Foundation Executive Director Lynn Rasys. “ We are delighted they are willing to dedicate even more of their time to assist cancer patients in need of financial assistance.”

About Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation:

The Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation (FCSF) provides financial support to qualified adult cancer patients in the state of Florida for expenses such as rent or mortgage, car payments and utility bills. By giving patients peace of mind in knowing that their bills are being paid while they are undergoing treatment, the FCS Foundation allows them to concentrate on what really matters – fighting cancer.

Due to the generosity of the Florida Cancer Specialists physicians in covering all overhead expenses for the Foundation, 100% of donations received go directly toward paying the essential non-medical living expenses of an adult battling cancer.

The Foundation is a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization located at 5958 Silver Falls Run, Suite 210 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34211. Learn more about the FCS Foundation at: FCSF.org or call (941) 677.7181.

