Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Announces Senior Leadership Appointment

Fort Myers, Fla., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) pleased to announce the newest addition to its senior management team. Joshua Eaves joined FCS as Senior Vice President Corporate Development, reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Nathan H. Walcker. In his new role, Josh will steer new business development initiatives including strategic partnerships and expansion opportunities to improve the patient experience throughout FCS while positively impacting value of the organization as a whole.

Eaves is an experienced business development and sales professional skilled at developing strategies to create regional networks that provide oncology coverage to local communities.

Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Business Development for Alliance Oncology in Nashville, TN where he championed partnerships with health systems to develop oncology networks to expand patient access and enhance patient experience. He led the business development and implementation team, driving the acquisition process from start to finish. Josh was also a driving force in efforts to deepen the scope of services in existing markets, developing cost models for bundled payments and value-based care contracts with payers.

“Josh’s proven track record of creating and aligning strategic partnerships among providers in local communities combined with his executive healthcare leadership experience make him a well-suited addition to our team,” remarked FCS Chief Executive Officer, Nathan H. Walcker.

He previously held positions with Nashville-based US Radiosurgery/Neospine prior to being acquired by Alliance Oncology in business development for stereotactic radiosurgery facilities. He began his career in business development for e+ healthcare, expanding PET/CT scanning services at an international level.

Josh holds a Bachelor of Arts from Vanderbilt University.

Read his full bio here: https://flcancer.com/staff/josh-eaves/

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation. * Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

