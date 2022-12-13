Studies with FCS Participation Highlighted at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium FCS Director of Drug Development Manish R. Patel, MD; FCS Associate Director of Drug Development Judy Wang, MD; FCS hematologist/medical oncologist Lowell L. Hart, MD, FACP; and FCS hematologist/medical oncologist Cesar Augusto Perez, MD were all contributors to studies presented at the international event, focusing on advancing care for breast cancer patients.

Fort Myers, Florida, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) hematologists and medical oncologists were contributors to several presentations at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® (SABCS) this past week, sharing the findings of state-of-the-art breast cancer research conducted at FCS. These oncology experts join a diverse audience of academic and private physicians and researchers from over 90 countries with special interest in breast cancer, the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women in 140 of 184 countries worldwide.

FCS President & Managing Physician Michael Diaz, MD said, “This Symposium is a unique and comprehensive scientific meeting that will contribute to the rapid advancement of breast cancer treatment and research around the globe.”

FCS hematologist and medical oncologist and FCS Director of Drug Development Manish R. Patel, MD is first author for the trial, VELA: A first-in-human phase 1/2 study of BLU-222, a potent, selective cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 2 inhibitor in patients with cyclin E1 gene (CCNE1)-amplified or CDK4/6 inhibitor-resistant advanced solid tumors.

FCS hematologist and medical oncologist and FCS Associate Director of Drug Development Judy Wang, MD is first author of a study investigating the treatment of high levels of RSKS2 in breast cancer patients, High levels of RSK2 in breast cancer patients is associated with longer PFS in patients treated with PMD-026, a first in class RSK inhibitor, which will be presented in a poster session.

The following FCS hematologists and medical oncologists are co-authors of five additional abstracts that will be presented in poster sessions during the five-day event:

Lowell L. Hart, MD, FACP Risk of recurrence with adjuvant endocrine therapy in real world patients with hormone receptor positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor-negative early breast cancer: a US database analysis Adjuvant Trastuzumab Emtansine versus Paclitaxel plus Trastuzumab for Stage I HER2+ breast cancer: 5-year results and correlative analyses from ATEMPT (TBCRC033)

FCS Director of Drug Development Manish R. Patel, MD: The next generation oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) camizestrant (AZD9833) is active against wild type and mutant estrogen receptor α

FCS Director of Drug Development Manish R. Patel, MD and FCS Associate Director of Drug Development Judy Wang, MD: SERENA-1: Updated analyses from a Phase 1 study of the next generation oral selective estrogen receptor degrader camizestrant (AZD9833) combined with abemaciclib, in women with ER-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer

Cesar Augusto Perez, MD: First-in-human global multi-center study of RLY-2608, a pan mutant and isoform selective PI3Kα inhibitor, as a single agent in advanced solid tumor patients and in combination with fulvestrant in patients with advanced breast cancer

“More than 290,000 Americans, including 2,700 men, will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year,” said FCS Physician Director of Clinical Research Gustavo A. Fonseca, MD, FACP. “Clinical research conducted with FCS participation is contributing to new knowledge, better care and improved outcomes for these patients.”

A full listing of the abstracts and disclosures presented at the 2022 SABCS can be found here: https://www.sabcs.org/Portals/SABCS2016/2022%20SABCS/SABCS%202022%20Abstract%20Report.pdf?ver=2022-12-08-111637-860.

###

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

Attachment

Studies with FCS Participation Highlighted at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

CONTACT: Michelle Robey Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute 813.767.9398 Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com