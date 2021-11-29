Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Television Commercial Recognized with Silver Telly Award

Silver Telly Award Florida Cancer Specialists received the Silver Telly Award for Regional TV for the Sam & Ida television commercial produced as part of its Every Step of the Way brand campaign, in collaboration with ChappellRoberts.

Fort Myers, Florida, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A television commercial produced by Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute has been recognized in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards, which honors excellence in video and television as judged by leaders representing video platforms around the world. FCS was awarded a Silver Telly Award for Regional TV for the Sam & Ida television commercial produced as part of its Every Step of the Way brand campaign, in collaboration with ChappellRoberts of Tampa.

“This win is the direct result of the strategic focus, talent and dedication shared between our two teams,” said FCS Vice President of Marketing Michelle Robey. “Above all, it showcases our passion for telling the inspiring stories of the brave cancer survivors who entrust their care to FCS. Their stories bring hope to others experiencing a cancer journey.”

FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker said, “This is an incredible achievement, which reflects the excellence of our Marketing team in creating compelling and engaging communications.”

The Telly Awards received more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers from all 50 states and five continents, representing work from some of the most respected and renowned advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers.

View the FCS Telly Award winning commercial here.

The full list of the 42nd Annual Telly Awards winners can be found here: 2021 Telly Award Winners

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past four years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

