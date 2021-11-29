Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Television Commercial Recognized with Silver Telly Award

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Television Commercial Recognized with Silver Telly Award

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Silver Telly Award

Florida Cancer Specialists received the Silver Telly Award for Regional TV for the Sam & Ida television commercial produced as part of its Every Step of the Way brand campaign, in collaboration with ChappellRoberts.

Florida Cancer Specialists received the Silver Telly Award for Regional TV for the Sam & Ida television commercial produced as part of its Every Step of the Way brand campaign, in collaboration with ChappellRoberts.

Fort Myers, Florida, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A television commercial produced by Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute has been recognized in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards, which honors excellence in video and television as judged by leaders representing video platforms around the world.  FCS was awarded a Silver Telly Award for Regional TV for the Sam & Ida television commercial produced as part of its Every Step of the Way brand campaign, in collaboration with ChappellRoberts of Tampa.

“This win is the direct result of the strategic focus, talent and dedication shared between our two teams,” said FCS Vice President of Marketing Michelle Robey. “Above all, it showcases our passion for telling the inspiring stories of the brave cancer survivors who entrust their care to FCS. Their stories bring hope to others experiencing a cancer journey.”

FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker said, “This is an incredible achievement, which reflects the excellence of our Marketing team in creating compelling and engaging communications.”  

The Telly Awards received more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers from all 50 states and five continents, representing work from some of the most respected and renowned advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers.    

  • View the FCS Telly Award winning commercial here.
  • The full list of the 42nd Annual Telly Awards winners can be found here: 2021 Telly Award Winners

# # #

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past four years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

Attachment

  • Silver Telly Award 
CONTACT: Michelle Robey
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute 
813.767.9398
Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com

Jen Bradley
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
847.280.1740
Jen.Bradley@FLCancer.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.