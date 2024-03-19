A Florida Republican congressman says he has helped another 13 Americans evacuate Haiti, vowing that U.S. citizens “deserve support from their government” and “not the pattern of abandonment this [Biden] administration has shown.”
Rep. Cory Mills wrote on X that the Americans were airlifted from Port-au-Prince, which has become overrun by violent gangs in recent weeks despite Prime Minister Ariel Henry declaring that he would step down.
“It’s with
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Disarming defendants awaiting trial is constitutional, federal appeals court rules - March 19, 2024
- Why members of Congress decide they ‘gotta get out of this place’ - March 19, 2024
- Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro reports to prison in Miami - March 19, 2024