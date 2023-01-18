The software-enabled professional and managed services company led the way as the cane sugar company migrated its SAP estate to Amazon Web Services

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lemongrass , the SAP on Cloud company, announces its collaboration with Florida Crystals Corporation (FCC), a vertically integrated cane sugar company based in West Palm Beach, Florida. A proven leader in the planning, migration, operation and automation of SAP in the hyperscale cloud, Lemongrass partnered with FCC to move its SAP estate to Amazon Web Services (AWS). The migration project, which began in 2021, is now complete and Lemongrass continues to provide ongoing support and innovation for their SAP landscape.

Florida Crystals is the only producer of certified organic sugar grown and milled in the United States, where it pioneered organic sugarcane farming and milling. Florida Crystals now has the distinction of owning the largest Regenerative Organic Certified™ farm in the U.S. and being the first U.S. grown sugar brand to earn distinctive ROC™ status. ROC is a revolutionary new certification for food, fiber, and personal care ingredients that assures shoppers that their purchase makes a positive impact at every level: environmentally, ethically, and socially.

FCC took a cloud-first approach for their enterprise applications and IT operations and chose to move to hyperscale cloud to deliver financial value and application consolidation while also setting a foundation for future innovations. By moving its SAP systems to AWS, the business can be more efficient and agile — aligning the company’s IT strategy with its sustainability goals.

“We always strive to be environmentally and socially conscious in our business decisions and moving from a hosted private cloud to the public cloud is consistent with this approach,” said Kevin Grayling, CIO at Florida Crystals. “Moving our SAP systems to AWS, with help from Lemongrass, will reduce our carbon footprint while saving us money. These savings can be diverted to fund projects and innovation that benefit our customers, employees and partners as well as the world we live in through our regenerative farming practices.”

Lemongrass, whose software-enabled platform and services provide clients with near-zero downtime migrations and operations for SAP and its related workloads, has significant experience helping enterprises make the move from on-premises SAP to the cloud. The company has over 8,000 SAP servers and over 400,000 SAP users under its management. FCC selected Lemongrass for its extensive expertise and impressive track record in migrating, running and optimizing SAP workloads on the cloud.

FCC chose AWS for its commitment and investment in sustainability and the scalability, flexibility, agility and reliability of its platform. FCC also felt AWS offered the broadest and deepest capabilities and technologies to support their sustainability goals.

Beginning in May 2021, Lemongrass worked with FCC to design and build a targeted environment and Landing Zone on AWS according to best practice standards for running SAP on AWS. Lemongrass migrated the FCC SAP estate, along with FCC’s non-SAP systems, to AWS from a private cloud platform in a data center. The agility of the AWS platform allowed for additional resource capacity for the company’s project systems when needed, as well as the ability to add additional systems enabling FCC’s project teams to have the environments and processing power required during key project phases.

Lemongrass also set up monitoring, backups and disaster recovery for FCC in AWS using its well-defined migration methodology. FCC is now leveraging the following AWS services: Amazon CloudWatch, Amazon EC2, Amazon RDS, Amazon S3, EBS and CloudEndure. Once SAP was up and running on AWS, FCC was then able to consolidate into it two other SAP environments, resulting in a single global instance.

“We are honored to work with a true industry pioneer like FCC, whose values around sustainability and business efficiency are setting a high standard for their industry,” said Mike Rosenbloom, CEO at Lemongrass. “We look forward to a continued partnership with Florida Crystals as the company expands its use of SAP on AWS.”

About Florida Crystals Corporation

Florida Crystals Corporation is a fully integrated cane sugar company. Florida Crystals farms sugarcane, rice and vegetables in South Florida, where it owns two sugar mills, a sugar refinery, a packaging and distribution center, Florida’s only rice mill and the largest renewable power plant of its kind in North America, which uses sugarcane fiber to generate eco-friendly energy that powers its sugar operations. Florida Crystals is Florida’s largest organic farmer and the only producer of certified organic sugar that is grown and milled in the U.S. Its subsidiary, ASR Group, jointly owned with Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida, is the world’s largest cane sugar refining and marketing company. Florida Crystals, ASR Group and Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative own Tellus Products, which makes single-use, compostable tableware and foodservice products from upcycled sugarcane and other plant fibers. Florida Crystals is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida. Learn more at www.FloridaCrystalsCorp.com .

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a software-enabled services provider, synonymous with SAP on Cloud, focused on delivering superior, highly automated Managed Services to Enterprise customers. With a unique combination of experience, expertise and best practices designed to deliver the desired outcomes from an SAP transformation, Lemongrass engineers strategies and services that enable the economics, scale and agility of hyperscale computing while unlocking business innovation and controlling the risks and uncertainties. Lemongrass Cloud Platform (LCP) enables near zero downtime migrations to Cloud and differentiated Managed Services for SAP and its related workloads. Our customers span multiple verticals and geographies across the Americas, EMEA and APAC and we partner with AWS, SAP, Microsoft, Google and other global technology leaders.