Florida Democratic Party chief resigns after women say he made them uneasy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Reuters) – The chairman of the Florida Democratic Party resigned and apologized on Friday after being accused of creating an uncomfortable work environment for women by making suggestive comments and leering at them.
