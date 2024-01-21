Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 Republican presidential race and endorsed former President Donald Trump two days before the New Hampshire primary.

The Florida governor announced his decision to drop out in an X video on Sunday afternoon.

DeSantis, 45, finished in second place in last week’s Iowa caucuses with 20.1% of the vote, outperforming some polling expectations, but only narrowly defeating former Ambassador Nikki Haley and coming in 30 points behin

