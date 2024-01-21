Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 Republican presidential race and endorsed former President Donald Trump two days before the New Hampshire primary.
The Florida governor announced his decision to drop out in an X video on Sunday afternoon.
DeSantis, 45, finished in second place in last week’s Iowa caucuses with 20.1% of the vote, outperforming some polling expectations, but only narrowly defeating former Ambassador Nikki Haley and coming in 30 points behin
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Asa Hutchinson shares support for Nikki Haley ahead of New Hampshire primary, says Trump trying to ‘divide’ - January 21, 2024
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drops out of 2024 presidential race, endorses Trump - January 21, 2024
- New Hampshire man who admitted to threatening to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz sentenced to probation - January 21, 2024