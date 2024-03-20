Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that Haitians fleeing the gang-controlled nation to South Florida could get shipped off to the destination island of Martha’s Vineyard.
“We do have our transport program also that’s going to be operational,” DeSantis said Tuesday on Dana Loesch’s podcast.
“Haitians land in the Florida Keys – their next stop very well may be Martha’s Vineyard.”
Florida is roughly 850 miles from Haiti and has been hit by
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- GOP senator rips Biden’s ‘gun-grabbing’ DOJ for taking nearly 2 years to answer for controversial policy - March 20, 2024
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says ‘next stop’ for Haitians who land in Florida Keys may be Martha’s Vineyard - March 20, 2024
- Bernie Moreno touts historically ‘powerful’ Trump endorsement after Ohio primary win, previews Day 1 agenda - March 20, 2024