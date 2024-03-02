The Republican-controlled Florida House of Representatives passed a bill Friday that would lower the minimum age to buy a firearm from 21 to 18.

HB 1223, titled “Minimum Age for Firearm Purchase or Transfer,” was passed in a 76-35 vote. The legislation, which was initially sponsored by Republican Representatives Bobby Payne and Tyler Sirois, will now move to the state Senate for further consideration.

