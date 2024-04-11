A Florida judge temporarily blocked a pronoun law from being enforced against one nonbinary and two transgender teachers this week.
“Once again, the State of Florida has a First Amendment problem,” Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker wrote in the temporary injunction. “Of late, it has happened so frequently, some might say you can set your clock by it.”
“This time, the State of Florida declares that it has the absolute authority to redefine your i
