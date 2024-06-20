A Florida mayor abruptly resigned after outlining a pattern of “corruptive behavior” throughout the small town’s government in an explosive letter to all its residents last Friday.
“What is going on with this small town is all wrong,” now-former Madeira Beach Mayor Jim Rostek told Fox 13 on Wednesday. “I am sorry that I have to walk away. It is for my health. Please keep up the fight. I will always try to have your back. Please continue to do what
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘This is about readiness’: Sen Schmitt pushes to eliminate DEI at the Pentagon - June 20, 2024
- Florida mayor resigns with mass email to residents alleging corruption in small-town government - June 20, 2024
- Biden donors put up $10 million in effort to compete with Trump campaign’s viral videos: report - June 20, 2024