Florida Medicare Options Becomes Guided Medicare Solutions

Tampa, FL, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Tampa, FL, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BRP Medicare Insurance III, LLC, dba “Florida Medicare Options”, a Florida-based Medicare brokerage firm, announced today the launch of their new brand transformation. The organization will now be known as “Guided Medicare Solutions”. Alongside the brand transformation comes an enhanced platform and expanded geographic footprint to provide exceptional service to clients at all stages of their lives.  

Founded in 2004, Florida Medicare Options (FMO) is an insurance agency focused on offering quality, accessible healthcare solutions to Medicare beneficiaries in Florida. FMO has established itself as one of the leading agencies in the Medicare managed care industry. FMO has helped over 100,000 clients by providing solutions that fit their health needs. In 2016, FMO joined Baldwin Risk Partners (NASDAQ: BRP).

“This is a major milestone for us and reflects a significant step in the firm’s evolution,” said Chase Bedsole, President of Medicare. “Guided Medicare Solutions will enable us to invest in technology-driven tools and synchronize our partnered firms under one cohesive brand, which will allow us to better meet our clients’ needs. Although our name will change, our commitment to brokers and community will remain the same.”

Guided Medicare Solutions was crafted by Florida Medicare Options and BRP’s local personal insurance experts to provide trusted insurance solutions and guidance for individuals, families, and businesses throughout all stages of their lives. The Guided Medicare Solutions brand experience places a heavy focus on giving clients the tools needed to make informed decisions that align with their insurance needs, long-term financial goals, and short-term budgets. Resources provided to clients include localized client service, tech-enabled solutions, and helpful self-service resources.

Guided Medicare Solutions currently has office locations in Tampa, Orlando, Boca Raton, New Port Richey, The Villages, and Ocala, FL.

ABOUT GUIDED MEDICARE SOLUTIONS

Guided Medicare Solutions is an independent brokerage firm that specializes in offering quality, accessible healthcare solutions to beneficiaries. Propelled by local expertise and partnerships with providers and community organizations, our agents pride themselves in providing beneficiaries with the best combination of rich benefits and broad access to quality care. Guided Medicare Solutions strives to deliver a client experience, unlike any other, as well as providing unmatched expertise in the insurance space. For more information, visit guidedsolutions.com.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion, and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance, and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 400,000 clients across the United States and internationally, with over 40 offices in seven states. For more information, please visit ww.baldwinriskpartners.com.

