Florida school massacre suspect on authorities’ radar in 2016: report

PARKLAND, Fla. (Reuters) – A teenager accused of shooting to death 17 people at a Florida high school was investigated by police and state officials as far back as 2016 after slashing his arm in a social media video, and saying he wanted to buy a gun, but authorities determined he was receiving sufficient support, a newspaper said on Saturday.
