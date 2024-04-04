The husband of Florida’s Senate president died after falling while the couple was hiking in Utah, according to a memo sent to senators Wednesday.

John Passidomo, 72, was a lawyer and former city councilor and vice mayor of Naples. He and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Republican, were visiting national parks on vacation less than a month after the Florida Legislature wrapped up its annual 60-day session.

FLORIDA SENATE PASSES BILL TO BAN SOCIAL MEDIA FOR CH

[Read Full story at source]