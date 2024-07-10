A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly confessed to making online death threats toward Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to officials.
Danyele Callaway, 20, was charged with written or electronic threat to kill or inflict bodily injury, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
DeSantis’ office notified the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Monday after threatening messages were made to his office on his website.
