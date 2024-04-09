A Florida woman who stole the diary of President Biden’s daughter and then sold it to a conservative group was sentenced Tuesday to one month in prison.

Aimee Harris appeared in a Manhattan federal courtroom where she was also ordered to three months of home confinement.

“I do not believe I am above the law,” Harris told a judge after a prosecutor requested a prison sentence following her failure to appear at numerous sentencing dates on the grounds that she w

