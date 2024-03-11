A controversial Florida bill, dubbed by critics as “Don’t Say Gay,” is being upheld under a settlement reached Monday in federal court that will allow students and teachers to discuss sexual orientation and gender identity freely, so long as it’s not part of instruction.
