First Location in the Region Offering Convenient Walk-In and Drive-Thru Services for Medical Cannabis Patients

TAMPA, Fla., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“Cansortium” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, today announced the opening of its first location in Daytona Beach, marking the company’s 35th dispensary in Florida. Patients with a valid medical marijuana card and ID can now explore FLUENT’s sought-after selection of premium cannabis products, including flower, concentrates, edibles, tinctures and more.

“Our new storefront in the vibrant city of Daytona Beach exemplifies our dedication to creating a seamless and convenient patient experience,” said Robert Beasley, CEO of FLUENT. “Up until now, coastal residents would have to travel up north to Jacksonville or south to Cocoa to reach a FLUENT dispensary. This expansion demonstrates our efforts to enhance cannabis accessibility for Floridians.”

Designed with patient convenience in mind, the Daytona Beach dispensary offers both walk-in and drive-thru services, allowing patients to access their preferred cannabis products safely and efficiently. For those new to medicinal cannabis, the facility provides a welcoming environment with knowledgeable staff available to offer personalized guidance on product selection and usage.

Located at 555 Ridgewood Ave, the dispensary is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 8:30 PM. Florida residents interested in obtaining a medical marijuana card can visit GetFLUENT.com/GetYourCard to learn more.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium’s unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.’s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol “TIUM.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

