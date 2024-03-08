Eight Awards Including Gold

Flottman Company Gets a Gold! Pictured L to R: Phil Weinrich, Peter Flottman, Sarah Hartwig, Andrew Schall, Renae WIlliams

Print Excellence Awards 2024 Program

Crestview Hills, KY, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flottman Company proudly announces its recent triumphs at the 2024 Print Excellence Awards hosted by Graphic Media Alliance. Recognized for unparalleled printing excellence, the team’s dedication to quality and innovation earned eight prestigious awards at the annual competition that recognizes print companies in Ohio, Michigan and Northern Kentucky for print quality, creativity, and innovation across 36 production categories.

These accolades, including a gold award and three silver awards for commercial client submissions, reaffirms Flottman Company’s commitment to delivering exceptional printing solutions.

Gold Award – Brochures – Empower Your Batteries – Armor Battery Films

Silver Award – Programs– 2023-24 Arts Program – Northern Kentucky University

Silver Award – Booklets– Fernside Center for Grieving Children – Hospice of Cincinnati

Silver Award – Booklets – Restored in Christ Cathedral Booklet – Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption

Bronze Award – Direct Mail – Crew Review 2023 Fall Mailer – Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Bronze Award – Brochures – Fire Protection Tri-Fold – Cintas

Bronze Award – Booklets – 2023 Membership Directory – Covington Business Council

Bronze Award – Annual Reports – 2021-22 Annual Report – St. Vincent De Paul of Northern Kentucky

The awards, accepted by company Chief Operating Officer Peter Flottman at The Backstage Event Center in Cincinnati, underscore Flottman Company’s position as a leader in both the pharmaceutical and commercial printing industries. Judges at this esteemed competition commended the commitment to precision, design, and customer satisfaction, recognizing Flottman Company’s work from over 540 exceptional industry entries.

“We are honored to be recognized for our dedication to excellence in printing,” said Sue Flottman Steller, President at Flottman Company. “These awards reflect our team’s relentless pursuit of quality and customer satisfaction. We take pride in delivering top-tier printing solutions that exceed expectations.”

Flottman Company’s success can be attributed to its skilled and dedicated team, cutting-edge technology, and unwavering commitment to meeting the unique needs of its clients. The company continues to set new standards in the printing industry, earning the trust and admiration of both clients and industry experts.

As a company with more than 100 years of providing exceptional printing services, Flottman Company remains at the forefront of the industry, demonstrating excellence in every project they undertake.

For more information about Flottman Company and their award-winning printing services, please visit flottmanco.com.

About Flottman Company:

Founded in 1921, Flottman Company is a leading provider of innovative printing solutions, specializing in commercial printing and the production of miniature folded and printed pharmaceutical literature. Flottman Company is also the parent company to FusionWrx digital marketing agency. Flottman Company is a registered WBENC Company.

