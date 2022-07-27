Flour Treatment Agents Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 3.9% by 2032- Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

Bakers Frequently Use Flour Treatment Agents to Improve Flour Performance When Producing Bread and To Make the Dough Easier To Manage During Baking

Seoul, South Korea, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A market research and competitive intelligence provider called Fact.MR iterates that the global Flour treatment agents market would be valued at US$ 843 Million in 2022 and witness a liner CAGR of 3.9% between 2022 and 2032. Bakers make a frequent use of flour treatment agents, so as to render improvement to the performance of flour while producing bread, and also for making the dough easily manageable during baking.

Food additives known as “flour treatments” are being added to the flour for improvising on baking performance. It is a known fact that flour is formed by grinding seeds, raw grains, or roots like rice, wheat, barley, peanuts, corn, potatoes, soybeans, and oats.

For Critical Insights on Flour Treatment Agents Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1104

Benzoyl peroxide, along with various other oxidizing and bleaching agents, and, not to forget – potassium bromate, ascorbic acid, potassium iodate, azodicarbonamide, and numerous other materials with moisturizing, starch- and gluten-removal properties are used for treating flour. Flour treatment agents, apart from improving texture, increase absorption of moisture and reinforce the quality of product.

Protein and starch-rich flour treatment agents are typically employed in bread items to reinforce product quality, increase moisture absorption, and improve texture. To add protein to any product, soy flour, which has a protein content of 40%, is utilized. High need for baking procedures is driving the sales of flour treatment agents.

What Path Should New Flour Treatment Agent Manufacturers Take?

“New Market Players Can Focus on Creating Natural Flour Treatment Agents”

The explosive rise of bakery and baking items has compelled the producers of these goods to use cutting-edge materials and agents. To outperform the competition, many producers in the baking sector have begun utilizing contemporary food additives (such as flour treatment agents) and methods.

Manufacturers are switching to natural flour treatment agents such as ascorbic acid, a highly refined and purified extract from organic sources such as citrus fruit, as a result of growing concerns about the usage of dangerous flour treatment agents.

Additionally, the baking sector has always been on the rise, evolving quickly in response to customer needs, new trends, and technological advancements. Consequently, the market for baking components, such as flour treatment agents, has lucrative potential, and manufacturers can readily tap into customer preferences to drive revenues.

To learn more about Flour Treatment Agents Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1104

Key Segments Covered in the Flour Treatment Agents Industry Survey

Flour Treatment Agents Market by Form : Powder Granules Tablets Liquid



Flour Treatment Agents Market by Agent Type : Fungal Alpha-amylase Galaxium Pentahydrate Pearls Galimax Calcium Lactate Magnesium Lactate L-cysteine



Flour Treatment Agents Market by End Use : Bakery Products

Bread, Tortilla Pizza Dough Frozen Products Pies Confectionery Products Grain Mill Products Ready-made Flour Mixes & Dough Pasta Functional Food & Nutrition Nutritional Supplements Dietetic Products



Competitive Landscape

The key participants are using expansion tactics like fundamental partnerships, launching new-fangled products, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to keep themselves afloat.

Corbion has its non-GMO products in place since the year 2018.

Nutricheps, in collaboration with CrystalBan, is bringing out cheese in variations like Cheddar and Colby. It is also averting formation of calcium lactate crystals.

Get Customization on Flour Treatment Agents Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1104

Key players in the Flour Treatment Agents Market

Corbion

AB Mauri

Nutricepts, Inc.

Canton Chem, Inc.

Penta Manufacturing Company

Brolite Products Co., Inc.

Handary

RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd.

Pakmaya

PeroxyChem

Key Takeaways from Flour Treatment Agents Market Study

By the end of 2022, the market is projected to achieve a global market size of US$ 843 Mn.

The global flour treatment agents market is slated to grow voraciously, i.e. reach US$ 1.24 Bn by the year 2032.

North America holds 21.3% of the market share.

Europe dominates the flour treatment agents market, accounting for 25.6% of the overall market.

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Food & Beverage Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned food and beverage team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the food and beverage domain across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Food & Beverage Domain-

Snacks Market– Global demand for snacks is expected to proliferate at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2031, according to a recently published study by Fact.MR. By the end of the aforementioned forecast period, the market is likely to be valued at US$ 751 Bn, with consumer inclining towards organic snacks consumption. By 2021-end, demand for snacks is expected to reach US$ 400 Bn.

Commercial Seaweed Market– The global seaweed market was worth over US$ 10 Bn in 2020 and is predicted to exceed US$ 15 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2021-2031). Extensive applications of seaweed in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, antimicrobial goods, and biotechnological applications is primarily steering growth across the market.

CBD Gummies Market– Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- expects the global CBD gummies market to surge exponentially at a prolific 28% CAGR throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period. Increasing drives to legalize cannabis for recreational and medical purposes is acting as the primary growth lever for the market.

Palm Oil Market– Global palm oil market size in 2022 is expected to top nearly US$ 33 Bn. As per the report, palm oil market revenues are anticipated to grow 1.5x to reach nearly US$ 50 Bn by 2031, experiencing a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 5%.

Soybean Oil Market– The global sales of soybean oil are expected to grow moderately in 2021 with sales of just over 57 Mn tons in 2020. While Fact.MR still expects the market for soybean oil to grow slightly, however, the decade long compound annual growth rate (CAGR) remains positive at 5%.

Rapeseed Oil Market– The rapeseed oil sales are expected to be valued at nearly US$ 17 Bn by 2021. Long-term projections appear more positive, with the market for rapeseed oil will reach US$ 32 Bn, growing at a CAGR surpassing 6% from 2020 to 2031.

Energy Drinks Market– The global demand for energy drinks will increase positively in 2021, surpassing US$ 35 Bn. Driven by the rise in health consciousness, as well as changes in consumer lifestyle and increased awareness of health wellness goods, the market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of approximately 8% by 2031.

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market– The non-alcoholic beer industry is expected to witness soaring growth, expected to surpass US$ 28 Bn in by 2031, with a decade long compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% across the forecast period.

Sports Nutrition Market– The global sports nutrition market report indicates that sales of overall sports nutrition enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.3% in 2021. Fact.MR estimates that the sports nutrition market accounted for US$ 15.8 Bn in 2021, and is expected to witness a prominent CAGR of 7.9% over the decade.

In-Flight Catering Market– The global In-flight catering market exceeding a valuation of around USD 7.3 billion by 2021, and it is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter