Flow Battery Market Research Report Information by Product Type (Redox & Hybrid), Material Type (Vanadium & Zinc-Bromine), Storage Type (Compact & Large-Scale), Application (Industrial & Commercial, Defense, Utilities), and Region-Global Forecast till 2030

New York, US, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Flow Battery Market Analysis Document Information By Application, Region, Storage Type, Product Type, and Material Type – Market Forecast Till 2030”, the flow battery market is projected to flourish considerably during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a robust growth rate of approximately 30.68%.

Flow Battery Market Overview:

A flow battery is a rechargeable battery with two chemical components immersed in liquid and most popularly parted by an ion-selective membrane. The membrane allows selected ions to go through and finish the chemical reaction during discharging or charging. The chemical components of flow batteries are easily replaceable, making these batteries ideal for solid-state batteries, lithium-ion batteries, or lead-acid batteries. Flow batteries are highly dependable and are utilized for effective energy storage. Because of technological developments, there is a massive shift towards renewable energy and its storage devices. Such trends will likely catalyze the flow battery market over the assessment era. There will be considerable development given to economic development and the number of infrastructure projects boosting the demand for storage devices.

Competitive Analysis

The listing for the topmost participants across the global market for flow batteries includes players such as:

ESS Inc. (US)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Gildemeister energy solutions (Austria)

ViZn Energy Systems. (US)

EnSync Energy Systems (US)

Schmid (Germany)

redT energy plc. (UK)

Elestor (Europe)

Among others.

Furthermore, the feature of flow batteries, such as tolerance to overcharge & discharge, the safety of storing the active materials separated from the reactive point source, low-maintenance, fast response time, and high electricity-to-electricity conversion capability, are also likely to have a positive impact on the development of the market over the coming years. Moreover, the escalating demand for innovative and advanced batteries in the industrial sectors is projected to boost the market’s expansion over the projected era. In Addition, the aspects such as higher investment in renewable energy from government & non-government sectors, policies made by governments for renewable energy, demand for an increased rate of storage benefits, and large-scale industrial applications are anticipated to enhance the performance of the market over the coming years. The market has witnessed a major surge in demand for these batteries across emerging economies, which is projected to boost the market’s development over the assessment period.



Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: Significant Value CAGR during 2022-2030 30.68% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities New product launches and R&D Amongst major key Players Key Market Drivers Large sale industrial application Segments Covered Product Type, Material Type, Storage Type, Application



Flow Battery Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

Because of technological developments, there is a massive shift towards renewable energy and its storage devices. Such trends will likely catalyze the flow battery market over the assessment era. There will be considerable development given to economic development and the number of infrastructure projects boosting the demand for storage devices. Furthermore, the feature of flow batteries, such as tolerance to overcharge & discharge, lesser-maintenance, quick response time, and high electricity-to-electricity conversion capability, are also likely to have a positive impact on the development of the market over the coming years.

Moreover, the escalating demand for innovative and advanced batteries in the industrial sectors is also projected to boost the market’s expansion over the projected era. In Addition, the aspects such as higher investment in renewable energy from government & non-government sectors, policies made by governments for renewable energy, demand for an increased rate of storage benefits, and large-scale industrial applications are anticipated to enhance the performance of the market over the coming years. The market has witnessed a major surge in demand for these batteries across emerging economies, which is projected to boost the market’s development over the assessment period.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, several aspects may hamper the market performance. The primary challenge faced by the market is the high initial investment.



COVID-19 Impact

The global health crisis in the form of COVID-19 has immensely affected most industry sectors. Considering the fast spread of the infectious disease, various governments across the globe revealed partial or complete lockdowns for a fairly long time. Accordingly, industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. The flow battery market confronted numerous unforeseen challenges during the pandemic due to the abrupt fall in demand for vehicles and the travel restrictions enforced.

Flow Battery Market Segment Analysis

Among all the product types, the redox segment will likely hold the top in the global market for flow batteries over the review era. The main parameter supporting the segment’s expansion is the higher reliability and flexibility in energy storage in grid operations and power stations.

Among all the materials, the zinc-bromine segment is projected to ensure the top position across the global market for flow batteries over the assessment period.

Among all the storage types, the large-scale storage segment is projected to lead the global market for flow batteries, given the high operation efficiency.

Among all the application areas, the commercial segment is projected to ensure the top position across the global market for flow batteries over the assessment period.

Flow Battery Market Regional Analysis

The MRFR analysis documents imply that the North American region is anticipated to ensure the top position across the global market for flow batteries over the assessment period. The developed economic situations and business feasibility across the US are considered the prime aspects backing the development of the regional market.



The Asia-Pacific regional flow battery market is projected to display the maximum growth rate over the coming years, given the aspects such as government policies & investments, rising demand for renewable energy sources, and high investments in infrastructural projects.

