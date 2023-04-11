Advanced and innovative technologies used in the treatment of chronic diseases are driving market growth by offering highly suitable advanced drugs that are in high demand.

New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Market.us, a leading authority in research, reports that The global flow cytometry market size is expected to be worth around USD 104.4 Billion by 2032 from USD 51.6 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Flow cytometry is a laser-based technology that is used to analyze the physical characteristic of cells and particles suspended in the fluid by using a laser beam. The method helps to classify cell types to decide the better treatment procedures.

Flow cytometry also detects the residual levels of disease after the treatment. Such factors help with the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders. Also, increasing the adoption of flow cytometry techniques in academics and research and initiatives in the immune-oncology and immunology field is expected to expand the growth of the flow cytometry market. However, the growing adoption of recombinant DNA technology for the production of antibodies offers significant growth opportunities in the global flow cytometry market.

Key Takeaway:

By Product Type in 2022, the instrument segment has generated a revenue share of 37% in 2022.

in 2022, the instrument segment has generated a revenue share of in 2022. By Application, the Bead-based flow cytometry segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at a CAGR of 79.30% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

the Bead-based flow cytometry segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at a CAGR of over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 40.7%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of Europe held a 32% revenue share in 2022.

held a revenue share in 2022. Asia-Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR from 2023-2032.

Factors affecting the growth of the Flow Cytometry Market?

Increase in the geriatric population: Due to the increase in the number of cancer and chronic disease patients, there is also an increase in the demand for cytometry devices in the market which will help to drive the market growth.

Due to the increase in the number of cancer and chronic disease patients, there is also an increase in the demand for cytometry devices in the market which will help to drive the market growth. Technological Advances: The advance and innovative technologies in the treatment of chronic diseases help the growth of the market by offering advanced drugs with excellent suitability and increased market growth.

The advance and innovative technologies in the treatment of chronic diseases help the growth of the market by offering advanced drugs with excellent suitability and increased market growth. Cost effect on the market growth: Due to expensive healthcare treatments and the production of drugs in middle and low-income regions, patients demand low-cost drugs for better medications. The increase in demand for low-cost drugs also helps to boost the growth of the Flow cytometry market.

Top Trends in Global Flow Cytometry Market

In drug discovery and development, the flow cytometry devices method is used for the analysis and detection of physical features of cells, which is emerged as a crucial device for exploratory and safety purposes. The emergence of these devices is due to the quick detection of a large number of cells and the creation of statistically reliable information about the partitions. With the increase in diseases, there is also the growth of clinical trials or research conducted. Clinical trials are conducted to create valuable products for people to reduce the number of infectious diseases, such factors drive the growth of the flow cytometry market.

Market Growth

The increasing adaption of flow cytometry in stem cell research and increasing application of cytometry in clinical trials it is estimated to support the growth of the flow cytometry market across the globe. The increasing incidence of HIV/AIDS, the rising use of flow cytometry technology in research, and the expansion of private and public initiatives for the growth of the flow cytometry market. The increasing rapid advancement in technology, the development of chronic diseases, and the demand for delicate and precise methods support the treatment of diseases.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East, and Africa. Due to the presence of healthcare infrastructure and facilities and advanced development North America dominate the flow cytometry market in the world. Also, there is an increase in government focus and investments in technological advancement in flow cytometry devices. Such factors are responsible for the growth of the flow cytometry market in this region. Also, highly estimated research activities by pharmaceutical industries and research institutes help with the increase in demand for the growth of the market in this region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show exponential growth during the projection period. The increase in the development of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in India and China.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 51.6 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 104.4 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 7.5 % North America Revenue Share 40.7% Europe Revenue Share 32% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers:

The increase in growth of the global flow cytometry market with the growing importance of immune-oncology and immunology research growing acceptance of flow cytometry methods in clinical trials and research activities are the major driving factors for the growth of the flow cytometry market. Also, the flow cytometry meerkat gets support from growing public awareness of academic research and government investments to expand technical improvements.

The pharmaceutical sector shows a significant growth in biotechnology. The latest microfluidic research flow cytometry tools are beneficial devices for examining and handling the micron-sized particles and input of single cells. The major market players focus on their advanced development of flow cytometry devices which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

The increase in the number of chronic diseases such as HIV and cancer also increased the use of flow cytometry for diagnostic purposes. But due to a lack of technological advancement and awareness among the prospective end-user, the problems, including the high cost of flow cytometry devices, are estimated to restrict the growth of the flow cytometry market.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries and clinical laboratories require several flow cytometry devices to conduct many research activities, but it requires high cost for the gaining and maintenance of flow cytometry tools. Also, maintenance rates and various indirect expenses raise the total cost of these cytometry devices.

The advanced feature and facilities in the new flow cytometry devices make them more expensive. Due to the high price of flow cytometry devices, there is a decrease in demand for the adoption of flow cytometry devices. Such factors restrict the growth of the flow cytometry market.

Market Opportunities

The adaption of flow cytometry for stem cell research is significantly increasing during the forecast period. The favorable regulatory environment in developing regions and the growing use of stem cells in the treatment of many diseases drive global stem cell research activities. It is supported by the increasing number of financial support and research activities from private and public organizations.

Report Segmentation of the Flow Cytometry Market

Product Type Insight

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into instruments, software, services, and kits and reagents. The instrument segment is the most dominating segment in the flow cytometry market. Due to advanced technology and higher penetration. The advanced technology with enhanced accuracy, cost-effectiveness, and portability such factors help the growth of the market in the coming years. Due to cost-effectiveness, user-friendly, and allied advantages, the small-sized effective flow cytometers will get high acceptance in the future.

The software also witnesses for getting significant growth in this segment. The software segment is used to control generated data by the cytometers, provide the statistical analysis and analyze the information. The software is used for data analysis and acquisition during clinical diagnosis. A flow cytometer diagnoses the disease by examining the patient’s samples. The BD software is specially designed for flow cytometry procedures. This software allows higher-quality experiments in significantly less time, especially for the scientist to monitor oncology, immunology, virology, and infectious diseases.

Technology Insight

Based on technology, the flow cytometry market is segmented into bead-based cytometry and cell-based cytometry. The bead-based flow cytometry is the most dominant technology during the forecast period due to procedural advancement by cell-based technology such as western blot and ElSA. Its ability to detect stability, speed, high reproducibility, and multiple analytes.

The demand for bead-based technology is increased for detecting several infectious diseases using advanced technology due to advancements in molecular engineering, coupled advantages, and cost efficiency, monoclonal antibody production. The bead-based technology is submerged with conjugated antigen molecules to measure antibodies in the fluid. It is used to measure antibody levels in biological fluids. The cell-based technology also shows lucrative growth during the forecast period.

End-User Insight

Based on end users, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology Companies, and Other end users. During the forecast period, the hospitals and clinics segment is the most dominant in the flow cytometry market.

Due to the increase in the prevalence of cancer, HIV, and other infectious diseases in patients, there is an increase in demand for advanced treatment and hospital visits to patients. Also, the presence of good healthcare facilities and infrastructure in hospitals and well-trained doctors in the hospitals such factors help the growth of this segment.

The rise in government policies and advanced development in flow cytometry also helps to drive this segment’s growth during the forecast period. The biotechnological and pharmaceutical sectors also show a significant change in the flow cytometry market due to an increase in development activities and advanced research by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Also, expanding food industries in developing regions such as India and China also help the growth of the flow cytometry market.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product Type

Instrument

Kit and Reagent

Software and Services

Based on Technology

Cell-based Cytometry

Bead-based Cytometry

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

Danaher Corp.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD)

Sysmex Corp.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Stratedigm, Inc.

DiaSorin SPA

Other Key Player

Recent Development of the Flow Cytometry Market

June 2022: A brand new cell organizing technology was discovered by Becton, Dickson, and Company at the International Society for the Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) CYTO 2022. It is a new technology that enables the researcher to analyze a variety of cells at a quick speed is possible now to transform research and development of cell-based therapeutics in various fields, including oncology and virology, and other infectious diseases.

August 2021: Becton, Dickson, and the company discovered the brand-new benchtop cell analyzer known as BD FACSymphony A1 Cell Analyzer. It is expected that labs of all sizes will get benefit from the advanced flow cytometry offered by the fluorescence-activated cell analyst.

