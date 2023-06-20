Flow cytometry industry is set to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% during the period from 2023 to 2032. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for point-of-care diagnostics.

Flow Cytometry Market size will surpass USD 11 billion by 2032, driven by advancements in biotechnology and the pharmaceutical industries. For instance, Becton, Dickinson and Company announced a study in collaboration with the EMBL (European Molecular Biology Laboratory) to profile a new flow cytometry innovation designed to add image-based decisioning and fluorescence imaging for individual cell sorting at high speeds.

Flow cytometry is a powerful technique used in various fields, including immunology, oncology, and drug discovery, to analyze and characterize cells based on their physical and chemical properties. The process is gaining immense significance as it enables researchers and healthcare professionals to gain valuable insights into cellular functions, disease mechanisms, and therapeutic responses.

Bead-based flow cytometry to become preferred technology for modern immunoassay workflows

Bead-based flow cytometry market size is set to grow at a rapid pace, offering higher throughput and multiplexing capabilities. This approach enables the simultaneous analysis of multiple analytes, thereby increasing the efficiency of the process. These assays have revolutionized immunoassay workflows and are widely used in areas such as protein analysis, cell signaling, and molecular biology. As a result, bead-based technology has become a popular choice for researchers and clinicians.

Cell sorting to remain a key application area

Flow cytometry market size from the cell sorting segment is expected to witness rapid development through 2032, driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine and cell-based therapies. Cell sorting plays a crucial role in isolating specific cell populations based on their characteristics, facilitating further analysis or downstream applications. The ability to sort cells based on various parameters, such as size, morphology, and molecular markers, has enabled advancements in fields such as stem cell research, cancer biology, and regenerative medicine. The demand for high-speed, high-purity cell sorting technologies has surged, leading to the development of advanced flow cytometry instruments capable of sorting millions of cells per second.

Europe to emerge as major growth hub for flow cytometry industry

Europe will hold a commendable share of the global flow cytometry market by 2032, with countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom leading the way in terms of research and development. In November 2022, a University of Birmingham spinout, ChromaTwist Ltd, received equity investment worth USD 573,000 for the development of its new class of fluorescent dyes designed for flow cytometry reagents.

Additionally, collaborations between academic institutions, research organizations, and industry players are fostering innovation and driving the development of cutting-edge flow cytometry technologies. With its emphasis on scientific excellence and healthcare advancements.

Flow Cytometry Market Players

Some of the key companies operating in the flow cytometry industry include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sony Biotechnology, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corp, Miltenyi Biotec, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Luminex Corporation among others

Flow Cytometry Industry News

Feb 2023 – Bio-Rad Laboratories announced a strategic partnership with Cytek Biosciences, under which Cytek would develop and market new reagent products using use Bio-Rad’s StarBright Dyes to support applications on its Northern Lights and Aurora flow cytometry systems.

