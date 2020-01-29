Flowers Foods Announces Conference Call and Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Update

Thomasville, GA, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) will hold a live webcast on Thursday, February 6, 2020 to review fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. The company expects the call to last approximately 60 minutes. The company will release results on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 after the market closes.

What: Flowers Foods Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call and Webcast

When: Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern

How: Live stream at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates)

Replay: The webcast replay will be archived at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates)

Contact: Paul Baltzer of Flowers Foods at 229.227.2380