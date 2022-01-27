Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Flowers Foods Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Flowers Foods Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Thomasville, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  

Flowers Foods Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Conference Call and Webcast

 

THOMASVILLE, GA; January 27, 2022 – Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 after the market closes. A press release, pre-recorded management remarks with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be issued at that time.

 

On Friday, February 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the company will host a live question and answer webcast that is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. The materials and webcast access information can be found at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates). A replay will be available at the same website.

 

Media Inquiries: flowersfoods.com/contact/media-inquiries

 

 

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2020 sales of $4.4 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company’s top brands are Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONTACT: Flowers Foods
1919 Flowers Circle
Thomasville, GA 31757
www.flowersfoods.com
Investor Relations Contact: eric.jacobson@flocorp.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.