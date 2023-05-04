Thomasville, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flowers Foods to Report First Quarter 2023 Results

THOMASVILLE, GA; May 4, 2023 – Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) will report its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 18, 2023, after 4:00 p.m. A press release, pre-recorded management remarks with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be posted at that time.

On Friday, May 19, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the company will host a live question and answer webcast. The materials and webcast access information will be posted at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates). Following the webcast, a replay will be available at the same website.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2022 sales of $4.8 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company’s top brands are Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

