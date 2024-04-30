Thomasville, Ga., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) will report its first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 16, 2024, after market close. On the same day, the company will host a live question and answer webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. Please note the change from our normal timing due to a scheduling conflict. A link to the webcast, press release, pre-recorded remarks by management with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be posted at investors.flowersfoods.com. A replay will be available at the same link following the event.

