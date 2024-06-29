The re-election campaign for President Biden says it has raised a whopping $27 million since his rocky debate performance against former President Trump.
From the day of the debate through Friday evening, the Biden-Harris campaign told Fox News that it had raised $27 million.
The updated figure comes after the campaign said on Friday that it raised $14 million in “a sign of strength of our grassroots support” on debate day and the morning after.
The campaign a
