Fluence Announces Customer-Focused Training Platform for Energy Storage Systems

ARLINGTON, Va., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (Nasdaq: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage, today announced its new online training platform for Fluence energy storage systems: Fluence Academy. Fluence Academy is designed to increase the knowledge and skillsets of Fluence customers to help them effectively and efficiently manage energy storage systems.

Fluence Academy is a self-paced online training program with over thirty courses that cover topics including system safety, preventative maintenance, reactive maintenance, and Fluence OS controls software. Fluence Academy offers training packages tailored to different user types and includes two levels of advanced maintenance certifications. The training program aims to enhance customers’ ability to maintain optimal performance of their battery-based energy storage systems over the lifetime of the assets.

As a fast-growing industry with GW of new assets coming online each year, the energy storage landscape is rapidly evolving. This growth creates challenges and opportunities for storage project developers, owners, and operators. The Fluence Academy on-demand learning platform is intended to provide storage system owners and operators with a deep understanding of how to manage, maintain, and operate battery energy storage systems and help advance industry knowledge around energy storage.

“For over a decade, Fluence Services team members have partnered with our customers to ensure successful energy storage operations and efficient maintenance. We’re excited to launch Fluence Academy to provide self-service access to knowledge and resources necessary to assist them in managing and operating their own systems,” says Jeff Gibbons, VP, Global Service at Fluence. “As energy storage technology continues to evolve and more assets come online, our goal is to support access to high quality training and the continued growth of knowledge in the industry.”

Fluence Academy is currently available to Fluence customers. Additional training programs for broader audiences are a priority for the future. Learn more at https://info.fluenceenergy.com/fluence-academy-learning-platform.

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. With a presence in 30 global markets, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled digital applications for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. Fluence is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids. For more information, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

