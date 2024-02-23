Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) (the "Company") investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Fluence stock.

On February 22, 2024, Blue Orca Capital published a report detailing its apprehensions regarding Fluence Energy, highlighting a lawsuit filed by Siemens, the U.S. affiliate of Fluence Energy’s main investor and parent company. The lawsuit charges Fluence Energy with various serious allegations, including significant engineering and design shortcomings, misleading statements, and notably, fraud. Blue Orca Capital’s report also points out that Fluence Energy has not yet informed its investors about the lawsuit. As a consequence of these revelations, Fluence Energy’s stock experienced a 23% decline in its value during early trading on the same day.

