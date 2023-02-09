Stronger Demand and Increased Supply Chain Assurance Drives Higher Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) (“Fluence” or the “Company”), a leading global pure-play provider of energy storage products and services as well as digital applications for renewables and storage, today announced its results for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights for First Fiscal Quarter of 2023

Revenue of $310.5 million which represents an increase of 78% year-over-year.

GAAP gross profit margin improved to approximately 3.9% including previously disclosed settlement of liquidated damages recovered from a supplier during the quarter, compared to negative 30.4% for the same quarter in the prior year. The significant year over year improvement is due to the absence of an adjustment for the first quarter 2023 that was made during the first quarter 2022 related to impacts from Covid-19. The impacts of Covid-19 are well understood and largely behind us.

Adjusted gross profit margin 1 improved to approximately 4.7% including previously disclosed settlement of liquidated damages recovered from a supplier during the quarter, compared to negative 4.8% for the same quarter last year.

Net loss of $37.2 million, compared to net loss of $111.5 million for the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of negative $25.5 million including previously disclosed settlement of liquidated damages recovered from a supplier during the quarter, compared to negative $42.8 million for the same quarter last year.

Total backlog2 of $2.7 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase from $2.2 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Executive Summary

Commenting on the quarter, Julian Nebreda, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said “We delivered a strong quarter highlighted by our robust order intake complemented by our improvements in gross margin. We continue to see growing demand for our solutions and have improved our visibility in our supply chain that gives us the confidence necessary to raise our financial guidance for fiscal 2023. Furthermore, we are seeing early signs of incremental activity from our customers in the United States as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act that we believe will start to materialize in the second half of the year.”

Mr. Nebreda continued, “Additionally, I am pleased to report that we are making substantial progress on each of our strategic objectives detailed below.”

Strategic Objectives

Deliver Profitable Growth We are raising our fiscal year 2023 total revenue guidance midpoint by $150 million and we are raising our adjusted gross profit guidance midpoint by $20 million due to incremental demand and stronger supply chain visibility. Develop Products and Solutions That Our Customers Need We are ready to offer Northvolt batteries in our Generation 6 Cubes, providing our customers increased optionality while diversifying our battery supply by adding this European battery vendor. Convert Our Supply Chain into a Competitive Advantage All fiscal year 2023 battery requirements are either in-country or in-transit providing high confidence for project execution and achieving fiscal year 2023 revenue guidance. Use Fluence Digital as a Competitive Differentiator and Margin Driver Fluence Mosaic entered ERCOT market with its first contract. Mosaic is now active in three markets – CAISO, Australia NEM, and ERCOT.

Launched Nispera’s Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) operations and maintenance capabilities. Nispera is one of the first global asset performance management platforms to be deployed onto all four major renewable asset classes including wind, solar, pumped hydro, and BESS. Work Better Continued executing on several items previously announced including: 1) enhancing risk management; 2) improving execution; and 3) optimizing cost structure.

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

The Company is increasing its fiscal year 2023 total revenue guidance to approximately $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion. Furthermore, the Company is increasing its fiscal year 2023 adjusted gross profit3 guidance to approximately $85 million to $115 million. In addition the impact of the $20 million settlement of liquidated damages recovered from our largest battery module vendor was included in our initial full year guidance previously provided in our FY 2022 earnings release, thus the upwards guidance revision is a result of incremental demand and better supply chain visibility.

“We continue to make strides in our execution including stronger risk management and improved processes and controls with our suppliers and customers,” said Manavendra Sial the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. “As we progress through the rest of the year we have high confidence in our ability to become adjusted EBITDA positive in fiscal year 2024.”

The foregoing 2023 Fiscal Year guidance statement represents management’s current best estimate as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially depending on a number of factors. Investors are urged to read the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements included in this release. Management does not assume any obligation to update these estimates.

The Company is not able to provide a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit to GAAP Gross Profit on a forward-looking basis within this press release because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact Adjusted Gross Profit, including stock compensation and reorganization expenses, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Share Count

The shares of the Company’s common stock as of December 31, 2022 are presented below:

Common Shares Class B-1 common stock held by AES Grid Stability, LLC 58,586,695 Class A common stock held by Siemens AG 39,738,064 Class A common stock held by Siemens Pension-Trust E.V. 18,848,631 Class A common stock held by Qatar Holding LLC 18,493,275 Class A common stock held by public 38,993,021 Total Class A and Class B-1 common stock outstanding 174,659,686

Conference Call Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Loss, and Free Cash Flows, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, including that other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently, reducing their usefulness as comparative measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures included in this press release and the accompanying tables contained at the end of this release.

The Company is not able to provide a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit to GAAP Gross Profit on a forward-looking basis within this press release because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact Adjusted Gross Profit, including stock compensation and reorganization expenses, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements set forth above under “Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance,” and other statements regarding the Company’s future financial and operational performance, anticipated demand for the Company’s energy storage products, relationships with new and existing suppliers, and the Company’s progress towards meeting its strategic objectives, expansion plans, impact of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 or any other proposed legislation, future results of operations, future revenue recognition and estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as “may,” “possible,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, our ability to achieve or maintain profitability, our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy, our ability to develop new product offerings and services and adoption of such new product offerings and services by customers, the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including capacity constraints within the shipping industry, increased shipping costs and delays in the shipping of our energy storage products, projects delays and site closures and cost-overruns, failure to realize potential benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, and other factors set forth under Item 1A.“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 14, 2022, and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Unaudited December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 286,735 $ 357,296 Restricted cash 55,233 62,425 Short-term investments 109,862 110,355 Trade receivables 108,591 86,770 Unbilled receivables 224,484 138,525 Receivables from related parties 56,678 112,027 Advances to suppliers 55,191 54,765 Inventory, net 1,083,607 652,735 Other current assets 29,747 26,635 Total current assets 2,010,128 1,601,533 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 15,167 13,755 ROU Asset – Operating Leases 2,004 2,403 Intangible assets, net 51,482 51,696 Goodwill 25,816 24,851 Deferred income tax asset 2,571 3,028 Advances to suppliers — 8,750 Debt issuance cost 2,590 2,818 Note receivable – pledged as collateral 24,330 24,330 Other non-current assets 17,839 12,490 Total non-current assets 141,799 144,121 Total assets $ 2,151,927 $ 1,745,654 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 505,620 $ 304,898 Deferred revenue 469,098 273,073 Personnel related liabilities 14,410 21,286 Accruals and provisions 160,187 183,814 Payables and deferred revenue with related parties 358,064 306,348 Taxes payable 7,898 11,114 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,636 1,732 Other current liabilities 9,441 7,198 Total current liabilities 1,526,354 1,109,463 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 668 1,011 Deferred income tax liability 3,467 4,876 Borrowings against note receivable – pledged as collateral 21,142 — Other non-current liabilities 1,279 1,096 Total non-current liabilities 26,556 6,983 Total liabilities 1,552,910 1,116,446 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.00001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 — — Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 116,645,242 shares issued and 116,072,991 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022; 115,424,025 shares issued and 114,873,121 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 1 1 Class B-1 common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 58,586,695 and 58,586,695 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively — — Class B-2 common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 — — Treasury stock, at cost (5,301 ) (5,013 ) Additional paid-in capital 554,924 542,602 Accumulated other comprehensive income 410 2,784 Accumulated deficit (129,186 ) (104,544 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc. 420,848 435,830 Non-Controlling interests 178,169 193,378 Total stockholders’ equity 599,017 629,208 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,151,927 $ 1,745,654

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 209,454 $ 27,054 Revenue from related parties 101,006 147,833 Total revenue 310,460 174,887 Cost of goods and services 298,420 228,036 Gross (loss) profit 12,040 (53,149 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 19,162 10,758 Sales and marketing 8,792 13,059 General and administrative 31,267 31,201 Depreciation and amortization 2,424 1,427 Interest expense 816 682 Other income (expense), net 12,614 (826 ) Loss before income taxes (37,807 ) (111,102 ) Income tax expense (614 ) 358 Net loss $ (37,193 ) $ (111,460 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (12,551 ) $ (82,655 ) Net loss attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc. $ (24,642 ) $ (28,805 ) Weighted average number of Class A common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 115,393,437 54,143,275 Loss per share of Class A common stock Basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.53 ) Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of income tax expense of $0.3 million in 2022, and $0 in 2021 (3,585 ) 299 Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ (3,585 ) $ 299 Total comprehensive loss $ (40,778 ) $ (111,161 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest $ (13,761 ) $ (82,570 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc. $ (27,017 ) $ (28,591 )

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (37,193 ) $ (111,460 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,424 1,427 Amortization of debt issuance costs 229 137 Inventory provision (330 ) 3,517 Stock-based compensation expense 8,477 24,877 Deferred income taxes (951 ) — Provision (benefit) on loss contracts (2,720 ) 5,668 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (21,821 ) (9,472 ) Unbilled receivables (85,959 ) 15,042 Receivables from related parties 55,349 (15,026 ) Advances to suppliers 8,033 (30,845 ) Inventory, net (430,541 ) (56,086 ) Other current assets (3,507 ) (134 ) Other non-current assets 375 (35,371 ) Accounts payable 200,722 (59,244 ) Payables and deferred revenue with related parties 51,716 (21,904 ) Deferred revenue 196,026 74,400 Current accruals and provisions (20,907 ) 23,027 Taxes payable (3,216 ) 4,872 Other current liabilities (4,806 ) (4,794 ) Other non-current liabilities (298 ) (182 ) Net cash used in operating activities (88,898 ) (191,551 ) Investing activities Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 1,178 — Payments for purchase of investment in joint venture (5,013 ) — Purchase of property and equipment (2,496 ) (870 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,331 ) (870 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock sold in an IPO, net of underwriting discounts and commissions — 947,991 Payment of IPO costs — (5,465 ) Payment of transaction cost related to issuance of Class B membership units — (6,320 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (2,719 ) Repurchase of class A common stock placed into treasury (288 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,398 — Repayment of promissory notes – related parties — (50,000 ) Repayment of line of credit — (50,000 ) Proceeds from borrowing against note receivable – pledged as collateral 21,142 — Net cash provided by financing activities 23,252 833,487 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5,776 ) 280 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (77,753 ) 641,346 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the beginning of the period 429,721 38,069 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the end of the period 351,968 679,415

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

KEY OPERATING METRICS (UNAUDITED)

The following tables present our key operating metrics as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, and order intake for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. The tables below present the metrics in either Gigawatts (GW) or Gigawatt hours (GWh).

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Change Change % Energy Storage Products and Solutions ​ ​ Deployed (GW) 1.9 1.8 0.1 5.6 % Deployed (GWh) 5.1 5.0 0.1 2.0 % Contracted Backlog (GW) 4.3 3.7 0.6 16.2 % Pipeline (GW) 9.7 9.3 0.4 4.3 % Pipeline (GWh) 26.3 22.6 3.7 16.4 %

(amounts in GW) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Change Change % Service Contracts ​ ​ Assets under Management 2.0 2.0 — — % Contracted Backlog 2.1 2.0 0.1 5.0 % Pipeline 8.3 8.8 (0.5 ) (5.7 %)

(amounts in GW) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Change Change % Digital Contracts ​ ​ Assets under Management 14.0 13.7 0.3 2.2 % Contracted Backlog 4.0 3.6 0.4 11.1 % Pipeline 20.6 19.6 1.0 5.1 %

(amounts in GW) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Change Change % Energy Storage Products and Solutions ​ ​ ​ ​ Contracted 0.6 0.6 — (4.8 )% Service Contracts ​ ​ Contracted 0.1 0.3 (0.2 ) (60.0 )% Digital Contracts ​ ​ Contracted 0.8 0.3 0.5 138.8 %

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

The following tables present our non-GAAP measures for the periods indicated.

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, ​ Change ​ Change % 2022 ​ 2021 ​ Net loss $ (37,193 ) $ (111,460 ) ​ $ 74,267 ​ 66.6 % Add (deduct): Interest expense (income), net(a) (656 ) ​ 615 ​ (1,271 ) ​ 206.7 Income tax expense (614 ) ​ 358 ​ (972 ) ​ (271.5 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,424 ​ 1,427 ​ 997 ​ 69.9 Stock-based compensation(b) 8,477 24,877 (16,400 ) ​ (65.9 ) Other expenses(c) 2,085 ​ 41,350 ​ (39,265 ) ​ (95.0 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (25,477 ) $ (42,833 ) $ 17,356 ​ (40.5 )%

(a) Net interest expense (income) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 consists of $0.8 million of interest expense and $1.5 million of interest income.

(b) Included incentive awards that will be settled in shares and incentive awards that will be settled in cash.

(c) Amount for the three months ended December 31 2022 included $1.0 million in severance costs, primarily related to our restructuring plan, $0.5 million in consulting fees related to restructuring plan, and $0.6 million due to the 2021 cargo loss incident and other legal matters. Amount for the three months ended December 31, 2021 included $5.6 million related to excess shipping costs and $31.3 million of project charges and other costs which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, $4.3 million related to the 2021 cargo loss incident, and $0.1 million IPO-related expenses which did not qualify for capitalization.

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, ​ Change ​ Change % 2022 ​ 2021 ​ Total revenue $ 310,460 ​ $ 174,887 ​ $ 135,573 ​ (77.5 )% Cost of goods and services 298,420 ​ 228,036 ​ 70,384 ​ 30.9 Gross (loss) profit 12,040 ​ (53,149 ) ​ $ 65,189 ​ (122.7 ) Add (deduct): ​ ​ ​ ​ Stock-based compensation(a) 900 3,528 (2,628 ) ​ (74.5 ) Other expenses(b) 1,743 ​ 41,266 ​ (39,523 ) ​ (95.8 ) Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) $ 14,683 ​ $ (8,355 ) ​ $ 23,038 ​ (275.7 )% Adjusted Gross Profit Margin % 4.7 % ​ (4.8 )% ​ ​ ​ ​

​​​(a) Included incentive awards that will be settled in shares and incentive awards that will be settled in cash.

(b) Amount for the three months ended December 31 2022 included $1.6 million related to the 2021 cargo loss incident and other legal matters and $0.1 million in severance costs related the restructuring plan. Amount for the three months ended December 31, 2021 included $5.6 million related to excess shipping costs and $31.3 million of project charges and other costs which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and $4.3 million related to the 2021 cargo loss incident.

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, ​ Change ​ Change % 2022 ​ 2021 ​ Net loss $ (37,193 ) $ (111,460 ) ​ $ 74,267 ​ 66.6 % Add (deduct): ​ ​ ​ ​ Amortization of intangible assets 1,539 ​ 918 ​ 621 ​ (67.6 ) Stock-based compensation(a) 8,477 24,877 (16,400 ) ​ (65.9 ) Other expenses(b) 2,085 ​ 41,350 ​ (39,265 ) ​ (95.0 ) Adjusted Net Loss $ (25,092 ) ​ $ (44,315 ) ​ $ 19,223 ​ (43.4 )%

​​​​(a) Included incentive awards that will be settled in shares and incentive awards that will be settled in cash.

(b) Amount for the three months ended December 31 2022 included $1.0 million in severance costs primarily related to restructuring plan, $0.5 million in consulting fees related to restructuring plan, and $0.6 million due to the 2021 cargo loss incident and other legal matters. Amount for the three months ended December 31, 2021 included $5.6 million related to excess shipping costs and $31.3 million of project charges and other costs which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, $4.3 million related to the 2021 cargo loss incident, and $0.1 million IPO-related expenses which did not qualify for capitalization.

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,

​ Change

Change %

2022 2021 ​ Net cash used in operating activities (88,898 ) (191,551 ) ​ $ 102,653 ​ (53.6 )% Less: Purchase of property and equipment (2,496 ) (870 ) ​ (1,626 ) ​ 186.9 Free Cash Flows $ (91,394 ) ​ $ (192,421 ) ​ $ 101,027 ​ (52.5 )%

_________________________________

1 Non-GAAP Financial Metric. See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information regarding the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP.

2 For our energy storage products contracts, contracted backlog includes signed customer orders or contracts under execution prior to when substantial completion is achieved. For service contracts, contracted backlog includes signed service agreements associated with our storage product projects that have not been completed and the associated service has not started. For digital application contracts, contracted backlog includes signed agreements where the associated subscription has not started.

3 Non-GAAP Financial Metric. See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information regarding the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP.

