Fluence Energy, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Fiscal year 2021 results are setting the stage for substantial growth in fiscal year 2022

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) (“Fluence” or the “Company”), a leading global pure-play provider of energy storage products, services, as well as digital applications for renewables and storage, today announced its financial results, including record revenue and contracting, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

Strategic Highlights

Record order intake for all offerings Entered into record 1,311 MW of energy storage product contracts during the fiscal year; Entered into record 1,959 MW of energy services contracts during the fiscal year; and Entered into record 2,744 MW of Fluence IQ digital contracts during the fiscal year;

Major achievements in all areas of the Fluence Ecosystem Signed the largest energy storage portfolio contract in Europe at 105 total MW (across two different locations); Deployed our Fluence IQ platform to optimize the trading of the largest solar farm in the southern hemisphere at 333 MW; and Awarded the largest privately funded energy storage systems in Australia at 150 MW; accompanied by two cross selling awards for Fluence IQ optimization as well as a 20 year service contract;

Strengthened balance sheet for continued growth and solidified market leading position Completed initial public offering (“IPO”) that resulted in gross proceeds of $998 million and commenced trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on October 28, 2021; Paid down all outstanding loans and currently debt free following the IPO; and Entered into $190 million revolving credit facility.



Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Delivered total revenues of $188 million for the fourth fiscal quarter, compared to $239 million for the same quarter last year, in-line with our prior disclosures;

Delivered a gross loss of $59 million for the fourth fiscal quarter, compared to a gross profit of $12 million for the same quarter last year;

Delivered adjusted gross profit* of $8 million for the fourth fiscal quarter, compared to $12 million for the same quarter last year;

Delivered a net loss of $87 million for the fourth fiscal quarter, compared to a net loss of $1 million for the same quarter last year; and

Adjusted EBITDA* for the fourth fiscal quarter was $(15) million, compared to $1 million for the same quarter last year, in-line with our prior disclosures.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Delivered record total revenues of approximately $681 million for fiscal year 2021, an increase of 21% from the prior year;

Delivered a gross loss of $69 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to a gross profit of $8 million in the prior year;

Delivered fiscal year adjusted gross profit* of $15 million, compared to $9 million for the prior year;

Delivered a net loss of $162 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to a net loss of $47 million in the prior year;

Adjusted EBITDA* for the fiscal year 2021 was $(65) million, compared to $(36) million for the prior year, in-line with expectations;

Basic and diluted earnings per share of $(1.38), compared to $(0.40) for the prior year, in-line with expectations; and

Industry leading backlog of $1.7 billion as of September 30, 2021.

*Non-GAAP Financial Metric. See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures“ for details, as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable financials measures stated in accordance with GAAP.

“I would like to thank the entire Fluence team for their dedication to delivering our products, services and digital applications to our customers,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Manuel Perez Dubuc. “We achieved numerous milestones this past year that culminated in the initial public offering of our company which successfully placed 35,650,000 class A shares and resulted in almost one billion dollars in proceeds. These funds will provide us the ability to continue to grow and expand our products and services as we look to further establish ourselves as a market leader.”

“Fluence is in an exceptional position with its strong balance sheet that is now debt free and primed to enable the execution of our strategic objectives to further increase shareholder value,” said Chief Financial Officer, Dennis Fehr.

Dubuc concluded, “As we begin a new fiscal year, we will remain focused on providing innovative solutions for our customers while looking to expand our offerings. We are excited by our current and future prospects, and we are gaining improved visibility to additional opportunities as evident by our growing pipeline. We envision 2022 to be a year of substantial growth for our company as the need for energy storage and digital applications continues to expand. We are also extremely encouraged by the recent announcements from both foreign and domestic governments regarding the need to expand emission reduction targets to mitigate climate change as well as polices enhancing the development of renewables and energy storage, these announcements are the first of many steps towards a more sustainable future and provides further upside for our business.”

Fiscal year 2021 achieved many milestones and company records as a result of the tremendous growth experienced throughout the year. Among them, total revenue increased year over year by approximately 21% to a record of approximately $681 million driven mostly by revenue from sales of energy storage products including our proprietary sixth-generation technology stack, which is the foundation of our energy storage products. The technology stack is comprised of our modular, factory-built hardware, Fluence Cube, our proprietary operating system, Fluence OS, and our AI-enabled digital platform, Fluence IQ.

This record setting performance even includes the previously disclosed fourth quarter revenue delays resulting from the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as delays in shipping of our energy storage products and temporary closures of customer construction sites. We expect many of these delayed projects to be resolved in fiscal year 2022 and thus the Company expects revenue recognition related thereto will coincide with the project resolutions in fiscal year 2022 and bolster our results during that time period.

We delivered a net loss of $162 million in fiscal year 2021, an increase from the net loss of $47 million in the prior fiscal year. The increase in net loss was mainly driven by (i) capacity constraints within the shipping industry and increased shipping costs, both of which are caused primarily as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) cost overruns and delays experienced in some projects currently under construction, (iii) the previously disclosed Cargo Loss Incident, and (iv) increased expenses in general and administrative, sales and marketing and research and development due to the growth and expansion of our business and the build out of our corporate functions.

Share Count

The shares of the Company’s common stock following the consummation of the IPO are presented below:

in millions Common Shares Class B-1 common stock held by AES Grid Stability, LLC 58.587 Class B-1 common stock held by Siemens Industry, Inc. 58.587 Class A common stock held by Qatar Holding LLC 18.493 Class A common stock issued in IPO 35.650 Total class A and class B-1 common stock outstanding (1) 171.317

(1) Before incentive compensation award plans

Fiscal Year 2022 Total Revenue Guidance and Annual Seasonality

The Company expects its fiscal year 2022 total revenue to be approximately $1.1 billion to approximately $1.3 billion. This guidance is based on our expectation that the aforementioned delays in shipping of our energy storage products and temporary closures of customer constructions sites are resolved as we currently anticipate during fiscal year 2022. However, there is no guarantee that we will achieve these results.

Fluence’s business has historically been subject to seasonality due to the timing of many projects coming online around the northern hemisphere summer peak season. As a result, revenue recognition as a percentage of annual revenue has historically been approximately 15% during Q1, approximately 15% during Q2, approximately 40% during Q3, and approximately 30% during Q4 of the Company’s fiscal year ending September 30.

Fiscal year ending September 30 FY Q1

(Oct – Dec) FY Q2

(Jan – Mar) FY Q3

(Apr – Jun) FY Q4

(Jul – Sep) Approximate Percentage of Annual Revenue 15 % 15 % 40 % 30 %

Calendar year ending December 31 CY Q1

(Jan – Mar) CY Q2

(Apr – Jun) CY Q3

(Jul – Sep) CY Q4

(Oct – Dec) Approximate Percentage of Annual Revenue 15 % 40 % 30 % 15 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin %, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Free Cash Flow, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under U.S. GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Please refer to the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures included in this press release and the accompanying tables contained at the end of this release.

About Fluence

Fluence is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services and AI-enabled digital applications for renewables and storage. Our energy storage products are built on our sixth-generation technology stack (“Tech Stack”), which combines our modular, factory-built hardware (“Fluence Cube”) with a proprietary edge-based controls system (“Fluence OS”). Our service offerings include delivery services and recurring operational services, as well as financing structuring services, such as energy-storage-as-a-service (“ESaaS”). The Fluence IQ Digital Platform includes the Fluence Bidding Application, which delivers AI-powered market bidding optimization for solar, wind, and energy storage assets, including non-Fluence energy storage systems.

FLUENCE ENERGY, LLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, except unit and per unit amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Fiscal Year Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 163,658 $ 224,551 $ 594,055 $ 401,676 Revenue from related parties 24,547 14,913 86,711 159,647 Total Revenue 188,205 239,464 680,766 561,323 Cost of goods and services 247,266 227,456 749,910 553,400 Gross (loss) profit (59,061 ) 12,008 (69,144 ) 7,923 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,176 2,989 23,427 11,535 Sales and marketing 5,742 3,977 22,624 16,239 General and administrative 15,003 5,249 38,162 17,940 Depreciation and amortization 1,618 769 5,112 3,018 Interest expense 536 85 1,435 128 Other (expenses) income, net (108 ) 698 (270 ) 648 Loss before income taxes (88,244 ) (363 ) (160,174 ) (40,289 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,045 ) 743 1,829 6,421 Net loss $ (87,199 ) $ (1,106 ) $ (162,003 ) $ (46,710 ) Loss Per Unit Basic and Diluted $ (0.74 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (1.38 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted Average Number of Units Basic and Diluted 117,173,390 117,173,390 117,173,390 117,173,390 Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of income tax benefit (expense) of $0 in each period 96 280 (614 ) 1,270 Actuarial gain (loss) on pension liabilities, net of income tax (expense) benefit of $0 in each period 128 210 128 210 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 224 490 (486 ) 1,480 Total comprehensive loss $ (86,975 ) $ (616 ) $ (162,489 ) $ (45,230 )

FLUENCE ENERGY, LLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, except unit amounts)



September 30, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,829 $ 93,815 Trade receivables 46,664 32,097 Unbilled receivables 101,975 100,037 Receivables from related parties 33,362 52,452 Advances to suppliers 9,741 2,876 Inventory, net 389,787 37,310 Other current assets 43,157 8,886 Total current assets 661,515 327,473 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 8,206 5,170 Intangible assets, net 36,057 26,298 Goodwill 9,176 4,731 Deferred income tax asset 1,184 — Other non-current assets 1,537 353 Total non-current assets 56,160 36,552 Total assets $ 717,675 $ 364,025 Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and members’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 158,366 $ 78,132 Deferred revenue 71,365 123,841 Borrowing from line of credit 50,000 — Borrowing from related parties 50,000 — Personnel related liabilities 12,861 8,534 Accruals and provisions 186,143 137,696 Payables and deferred revenue with related parties 227,925 22,464 Taxes payable 12,892 5,937 Other current liabilities 1,941 1,636 Total current liabilities 771,493 378,240 Non-current liabilities: Personnel related liabilities 1,607 1,829 Accruals and provisions 257 257 Deferred income tax liability — 163 Other non-current liabilities 517 761 Total non-current liabilities 2,381 3,010 Total liabilities 773,874 381,250 Commitments and Contingencies Mezzanine equity (18,493,275 and 0 Class B units issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 117,235 — Total mezzanine equity 117,235 — Members’ equity (deficit): Capital contributions (117,173,390 Class A units issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 106,152 99,872 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (285 ) 201 Deficit (279,301 ) (117,298 ) Total members’ equity (deficit) (173,434 ) (17,225 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and members’ equity (deficit) $ 717,675 $ 364,025

FLUENCE ENERGY, LLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands)



Fiscal Year Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net loss $ (162,003 ) $ (46,710 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,112 3,018 Inventory provision 14,197 — Deferred income taxes (1,346 ) 1,900 Provision (benefit) on loss contracts 27,161 (2,946 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (14,567 ) (25,149 ) Unbilled receivables (1,938 ) (90,333 ) Receivables from related parties 15,901 (45,781 ) Advances to suppliers (6,865 ) 1,160 Inventory (366,674 ) (26,626 ) Other current assets (32,369 ) (4,420 ) Other non-current assets (1,184 ) 2,468 Accounts payable 73,914 63,086 Payables and deferred revenue with related parties 205,461 (41,147 ) Deferred revenue (52,476 ) 70,861 Current accruals and provisions 21,286 122,840 Taxes payable 6,955 762 Other current liabilities 4,632 4,069 Other non-current liabilities (466 ) (1,068 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (265,269 ) (14,016 ) Investing activities Proceeds from (purchases of) short-term investments — 20,000 Cash paid for business acquisition (18,000 ) — Purchase of property and equipment (4,292 ) (1,780 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (22,292 ) 18,220 Financing activities Capital contribution from Members 6,280 2,500 Proceeds from issuance of Class B membership units 125,000 — Borrowing from promissory notes – related parties 125,000 — Repayment of promissory notes – related parties (75,000 ) — Borrowing from line of credit 100,000 14,500 Repayment of line of credit (50,000 ) (14,500 ) Payment of equity issuance costs (3,343 ) — Other 3,189 — Net cash provided by financing activities 231,126 2,500 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (547 ) 1,327 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (56,982 ) 8,031 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the beginning of the period 95,051 87,020 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the end of the period $ 38,069 $ 95,051

FLUENCE ENERGY, LLC

KEY OPERATING METRICS (Unaudited)

The following tables present our key operating metrics as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, and for the three months and fiscal years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

September 30, ​ (amounts in MW) 2021 2020 ​ Change Change % Energy Storage Products ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Deployed 971 ​ 460 ​ 511 ​ 111.1 % Contracted Backlog 2,679 ​ 1,879 ​ 800 ​ 42.6 % Pipeline 14,161 ​ 11,320 ​ 2,841 ​ 25.1 % Service Contracts ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Asset under Management 772 ​ 276 ​ 496 ​ 179.7 % Contracted Backlog 1,918 ​ 455 ​ 1,463 ​ 321.5 % Pipeline 10,930 ​ 7,889 ​ 3,041 ​ 38.5 % Digital Contracts ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Asset under Management 3,108 ​ — ​ 3,108 ​ n/a Contracted Backlog 1,629 ​ — ​ 1,629 ​ n/a Pipeline 3,301 ​ — ​ 3,301 ​ n/a

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Fiscal Year Ended

September 30, ​ ​ ​ ​ (amounts in MW) 2021 ​ 2020 ​ Change ​ Change % 2021

​ 2020 ​ Change ​ Change % Energy Storage Products ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Contracted ​ 821 279 542 194.3 % 1,311 ​ 844 ​ 467 ​ 55.3 % Service Contracts ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Contracted ​ 749 205 544 265.4 % 1,959 ​ 232 ​ 1,727 ​ 744.4 % Digital Contracts ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Contracted ​ 1,010 — 1,010 n/a 2,744 ​ — ​ 2,744 ​ n/a

FLUENCE ENERGY, LLC

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

The following tables present our non-GAAP measures for the periods indicated.

​ Three Months Ended

September 30, ​ ​ Fiscal Year Ended

September 30, ​ ​ ($ in thousands) ​ 2021 ​ 2020 ​ Change

Change %

2021 ​ 2020 ​ Change

Change %

Net loss ​ $ (87,199 ) $ (1,106 ) $ (86,093 ) (7784.2 )% $ (162,003 ) $ (46,710 ) ​ $ (115,293 ) ​ (246.8 )% Add (deduct): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Interest expense (income), net ​ 528 77 451 ​ 585.7 1,429 ​ (379 ) ​ 1,808 ​ 477.0 Income tax expense (benefit) ​ (1,045 ) 743 (1,788 ) ​ (240.6 ) 1,829 ​ 6,421 ​ (4,592 ) ​ (71.5 ) Depreciation and amortization ​ 1,618 769 849 ​ 110.4 5,112 ​ 3,018 ​ 2,094 ​ 69.4 Non-recurring expenses(a) ​ 70,809 773 70,036 ​ 9,060.3 88,959 ​ 1,767 ​ 87,192 ​ 4,934.5 Adjusted EBITDA ​ $ (15,289 ) $ 1,256 $ (16,545 ) (1317.3 )% $ (64,674 ) $ (35,883 ) $ (28,791 ) ​ (80.2 )%

(a) Amount for fiscal year 2021 included $23.6 million related to non-recurring excess shipping costs and $48.2 million of project charges which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, $12.4 million related to the 2021 cargo loss incident, and $4.8 million non-recurring IPO-related expenses which did not qualify for capitalization. Amount in fiscal year2020 included $0.8 million of costs associated with the AMS acquisition and a $1.0 million expense associated with a safety incident in 2019;

Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2021 included $16.7 million related to non-recurring excess shipping costs and $48.2 million of project charges which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, $2.6 million related to the 2021 cargo loss incident, and $3.3 million non-recurring IPO-related expenses which did not qualify for capitalization. Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2020 included $0.8 million of costs associated with the AMS acquisition.

Three Months Ended

September 30,

​ ​ Fiscal Year Ended

September 30,

​ ​ ($ in thousands) 2021 ​ 2020 ​ Change Change % 2021 ​ 2020 ​ Change Change % Total Revenue $ 188,205 $ 239,464 $ (51,259 ) ​ (21.4 )% $ 680,766 ​ $ 561,323 ​ $ 119,443 ​ 21.3 % Cost of goods and services 247,266 227,456 19,810 ​ 8.7 749,910 ​ 553,400 ​ 196,510 ​ 35.5 Gross profit (loss) (59,061 ) 12,008 (71,069 ) ​ (591.8 ) (69,144 ) ​ 7,923 ​ (77,067 ) ​ (972.7 ) Add (deduct): ​ ​ Non-recurring expenses (income)(a) 67,516 (16 ) 67,532 ​ (422075.0 ) 84,153 ​ 978 ​ 83,175 ​ 8504.6 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 8,455 ​ $ 11,992 ​ $ (3,537 ) ​ (29.5 )% $ 15,009 ​ $ 8,901 ​ $ 6,108 ​ 68.6 % Adjusted Gross Profit Margin % 4.5 % ​ 5.0 % 2.2 % ​ 1.6 % ​ ​ ​ ​

​​​(a) Amount in fiscal year 2021 included $23.6 million related to non-recurring excess shipping costs and $48.2 million of project charges which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and $12.4 million related to the 2021 cargo loss incident. Amount in fiscal year 2020 included a $1.0 million expense associated with a safety incident in 2019.​

Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2021 included $16.7 million related to non-recurring excess shipping costs and $48.2 million of project charges which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and $2.6 million related to the 2021 cargo loss incident.

Three Months Ended

September 30, ​ ​ Fiscal Year Ended

September 30, ​ ​ ($ in thousands) 2021 ​ 2020 ​ Change

Change % 2021 ​ 2020 ​ Change

Change % Net loss $ (87,199 ) $ (1,106 ) $ (86,093 ) ​ (7784.2 )% $ (162,003 ) ​ $ (46,710 ) ​ $ (115,293 ) ​ (246.8 )% Add (deduct): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Amortization of intangible $ 915 $ 624 291 ​ 46.6 $ 3,552 ​ $ 2,484 ​ 1,068 ​ 43.0 Non-recurring expenses(a) ​ 70,809 773 70,036 ​ 9060.3 88,959 ​ 1,767 ​ 87,192 ​ 4934.5 Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (15,475 ) ​ $ 291 $ (15,766 ) ​ (5417.9 )% $ (69,492 ) ​ $ (42,459 ) ​ $ (27,033 ) ​ (63.7 )%

​​​​(a) Amount in fiscal year 2021 included $23.6 million related to non-recurring excess shipping costs and $48.2 million of project charges which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, $12.4 million related to the 2021 cargo loss incident, and $4.8 million non-recurring IPO-related expenses which did not qualify for capitalization. Amount in fiscal year 2020 included $0.8 million of costs associated with the AMS acquisition and a $1.0 million expense associated with a safety incident in 2019.

Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2021 included $16.7 million related to non-recurring excess shipping costs and $48.2 million of project charges which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, $2.6 million related to the 2021 cargo loss incident, and $3.3 million non-recurring IPO-related expenses which did not qualify for capitalization. Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2020 included $0.8 million of costs associated with the AMS acquisition.