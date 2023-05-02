Report affirms Fluence’s commitment to strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles

ARLINGTON, Va., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage, announced today the publication of its first sustainability report. The report details the company’s commitment to responsible sourcing, environmental stewardship, and sustainable practices.

“As a pioneering industry leader working alongside our customers to address climate change, maintaining sustainable business practices is a key part of our mission. We consider the sustainability of our products at all stages of their lifecycle and, as evidenced in this sustainability report, are continually taking steps to deliver more sustainable products,” said Fluence President and Chief Executive Officer Julian Nebreda. “The accomplishments outlined within the report are the result of the hard work of our employees, the trust of our customers and shareholders, and the partnerships with our suppliers.”

Since its initial public offering in 2021, Fluence has been creating a robust and adaptable ESG foundation to support the company’s growth and mission, and to address the effects of climate change.

The report illustrates Fluence’s sustainability vision that involves implementing digital solutions to further optimize the energy storage product supply chain and lifecycle. Utilizing digital solutions at various stages and links in Fluence’s supply chain can bring increased accountability through transparency and help accelerate the company’s progress toward achieving its ESG goals.

The report also highlights Fluence’s circular economy framework and its commitment against forced and slave labor. The framework is being developed to guide the responsible lifecycle of Fluence’s energy storage products, including sustainable end-of-life management processes.

“Publishing our first sustainability report at this stage in Fluence’s growth is a testament to our commitment of holding ourselves accountable through transparency,” said Fluence Director of ESG and Sustainability Mike Herod. “We challenged ourselves and were focused on building a strong ESG program through structured frameworks, data, and active engagement. We recognize we are only in the beginning stages of our sustainability journey and this report outlines the advancements we’ve already made as well as actions to come.”

Fluence’s ESG strategy and efforts support four of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The report was created in compliance with the Sustainability Reporting Standards, Core Option, of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), as well as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) requirements for sustainability reporting.

To download the Fluence fiscal year 2022 Sustainability Report, visit Fluence's website.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage. With a presence in over 40 markets globally, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled SaaS products for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The Company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

For more information, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

