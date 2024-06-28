NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leader in partner monetization solutions and customer acquisition, today announced the Company’s inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index effective at the open of US markets on Monday, July 1, 2024, according to a list of additions as of Friday, June 21, 2024.

The Russell Indexes capture the 4,000 largest US stocks, ranking them by total market capitalization, and are reconstituted annually. This year, the reconstitution rank date was April 30, 2024. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization ranking, and style attributes. Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which is effective for one year, results in automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

Don Patrick, Fluent’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to have been selected for inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index. Membership in this index enhances our visibility to the many institutions and funds that look to the Russell Indexes as a benchmark for the broader markets, and we look forward to the increased exposure.”

The Russell Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell US Indexes Reconstitution, visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

