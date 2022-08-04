Fluent, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2022

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2022 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on August 9, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call on August 9, 2022, at 4:30pm ET to review its second quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update. The conference call information is listed below. The call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Fluent website at investors.fluentco.com. Please login at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFORMATION
WHEN: Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 4:30pm ET
TOLL FREE DIAL IN NUMBER: 1 (888) 660-6196
TOLL DIAL-IN NUMBER 1 (929) 203-1824
CONFERENCE ID: 6292663

Following completion of the earnings call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available for those unable to participate. To listen to the telephone replay, please dial 1(800) 770-2030 or 1(647) 362-9199 with the replay passcode 6292663. The replay will be available for one week, including on the Fluent website at investors.fluentco.com.

About Fluent, Inc.
Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a global data-driven performance marketing company and trusted growth partner for leading brands. Experts in creating value for consumers, Fluent leverages its consumer database, digital media portfolio, and proprietary data science and technology to deliver outcome-based solutions for marketers. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.fluentco.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations
Fluent, Inc.
(212) 785-0431
InvestorRelations@fluentco.com

