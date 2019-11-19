Fluent Partners with ActiveProspect to Certify Web Leads for TCPA Compliance

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fluent, Inc. ( NASDAQ: FLNT ), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, is partnering with ActiveProspect, a SaaS provider of real-time lead optimization and compliance solutions, to independently certify its web leads using ActiveProspect’s TrustedForm product.

With the rise of federal regulations such as the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), companies are increasingly required to document proof of prior express written consent to contact consumers. Fluent has been and continues to be committed to verifying consent and staying ahead of changes in the legal and regulatory environment, particularly as it relates to data privacy and consumer choice.

Fluent interacts with over 700,000 consumers daily, using enhanced surveying techniques to build robust user profiles and gather and document opt-in consent required under the TCPA. Helping Fortune 100 companies with their strategic user acquisition initiatives, Fluent leverages intelligent targeting to provide advertisers with verified leads on a massive scale. “By implementing ActiveProspect’s TrustedForm technology across our portfolio of owned and operated media properties, Fluent is able to provide our advertisers best in class proof of consent,” said Jeffrey Kauffman, Associate General Counsel, Litigation, Regulatory, & Privacy at Fluent.

Providing the highest standard of independent proof of consent available, TrustedForm issues a unique certificate that is stored with each lead record and includes a video replay of the consumer’s interaction with the web page when they submit a contact form. “TrustedForm has rapidly gained adoption across many industries by protecting companies from costly TCPA violations. Partnering with Fluent solidifies TrustedForm as the leader for TCPA consent documentation,” said Steve Rafferty, Founder and CEO of ActiveProspect.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a leading performance marketing company with an expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging our proprietary first-party data asset of opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent, Inc. drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.

About ActiveProspect

ActiveProspect is an Austin-based marketing SaaS company that provides real-time lead optimization and compliance solutions for companies engaged in online lead generation. We give companies the insight and control to take real-time action on their leads. Our suite of products (LeadConduit, TrustedForm and SuppressionList) are used to filter out unwanted leads, document consent for TCPA compliance, and improve conversion rates. We’ve proudly processed over 2B leads for well known brands across a variety of industries. Our TrustedForm lead certification service captures ten billion user events every month across thousands of websites. For more information go to activeprospect.com

