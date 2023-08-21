The worldwide fluid couplings market is set to expand by $2.8 billion by 2033, registering a 4.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. Growth will be propelled by heightened adoption of fluid couplings across sectors such as oil & gas, power generation, construction, and mining. The report also delves into Market Share Analysis of the Top 10 Key Players and market shares across 30+ countries, encompassing the US, Italy, France, Korea, Japan, and the UK.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Fluid Couplings Market value is expected to reach US$ 1.8 Billion in 2023 and cross US$ 2.8 Billion by 2033. Overall sales of fluid couplings are likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033.

The worldwide fluid couplings industry is expected to grow positively during the projection period. It is anticipated to create an absolute revenue opportunity of US$ 1.0 Billion through 2033.

Demand for constant fill fluid couplings remains particularly high due to their applications in various sectors. As per the latest analysis, the constant fill fluid couplings segment is projected to accelerate at 4.2% CAGR through 2033.

Increasing usage of fluid couplings across end-use sectors, such as oil & gas, power generation, construction, mining, etc., is expected to drive growth in the global market through 2033.

Fluid Couplings Market Report Coverage:

Attributes Key Insights Estimated Global Fluid Couplings Market Value (2023) US$ 1.8 billion Projected Market Size (2033) US$ 2.8 billion Value-based CAGR (2023 to 2033) 4.6% United States Market CAGR (2023 to 2033) 4.6% United Kingdom Market CAGR (2023 to 2033) 4.3% China Market CAGR (2023 to 2033) 4.5% Japan Market CAGR (2023 to 2033) 4.5% South Korea Market CAGR (2023 to 2033) 4.2%

Powering Industries Forward: Global Fluid Coupling Demand Soars Across Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, and Mining Sectors

Fluid couplings have become critical components used in sectors such as food & beverage, oil & gas, mining, and chemical. These sectors’ rapid growth will create a high demand for fluid couplings during the projection period.

Rising need for high efficiency, smooth power transmission across various sectors is another key factor boosting the global fluid coupling industry.

Fluid couplings are widely used in conveyor belts, mixers, reciprocating pumps, and other equipment for smooth power transmission. Fluid couplings help enhance this equipment’s service life by absorbing shocks and damping torsional vibrations.

Increasing application in rail transportation systems for diesel locomotive operations and automated gear transmission operations will fuel fluid coupling demand.

Rising mining activities across the world are expected to fuel fluid coupling sales. This is because fluid couplings are increasingly used in mining & bulk material handling equipment such as excavators, mills, mixers, conveyors, etc.

Top Companies in Fluid Couplings Market:

ABB Group Altra Industrial Motion Corporation Fluid Hose & Coupling Inc. Hackforth Holding GmbH Ningbo Parmicro Fluids Technology Co., Ltd. Rexnord Industries LLC Siemens AG Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA Transfluid S.p.A. Vulkan Drive Tech

These key players are focusing on expanding their portfolios by launching new versions of their fluid couplings. They also employ strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and alliances to strengthen their market presence.

Recent developments:

In September 2022, ABB announced the acquisition of PowerTech Converter to expand its strong presence in the rail segment.

In 2017, Voith introduced a new range of fill-controlled coupling for belt conveyor systems.

