Fluidigm to Participate at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced that the company’s management will participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1, and Wednesday, December 2.

In advance of the virtual conference and investor meetings, a pre-recorded fireside chat with Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO, will be made available, Tuesday, November 24, at 10:00 am ET. During the fireside chat, the company will present updates regarding Fluidigm’s business strategy and financial performance.

The recording of the company’s fireside chat will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the company’s investor website.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Available Information

