Fluidigm to Present at Upcoming Health Care Investor Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, announced today that the company’s management will participate in investor meetings and present updates regarding Fluidigm’s business strategy and financial performance at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO, will give a formal presentation on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 2:00 pm ET. A live webcast of the company’s presentation and subsequent replay will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s investor website. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

