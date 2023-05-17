Fluoroelastomers (FKM) Market Research Report Information By Product Type (Fluorocarbon Elastomers, Fluorosilicone Elastomers (FVMQ), Perfluoroelastomers (FFKM), By Application (O-rings, Seals & Gaskets, Hoses, Complex Molding Parts, Others), By End-User (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Chemical Processing, Semiconductor, Oil & Gas, Medical, Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030.

New York (US), May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fluoroelastomers (FKM) Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Fluoroelastomers (FKM) Market Information by Product Type, Application, End-User, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, Fluoroelastomers (FKM) Market could thrive at a rate of 2.93% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 1.94 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

Fluoroelastomers (FKM) are a type of synthetic rubber that is characterized by their exceptional resistance to high temperatures, chemicals, oils, and solvents. FKM is a type of fluoropolymer, which means it contains fluorine atoms in its chemical structure. Due to their unique properties, FKM materials are widely used in a variety of applications in the aerospace, automotive, chemical processing, and oil and gas industries.

The primary use of FKM is in the production of seals, gaskets, and other components that are exposed to harsh environments. FKM materials are commonly used in applications that require high-temperature resistance, chemical resistance, and long-term durability. Some examples of applications for FKM include engine seals, fuel system components, O-rings, and hoses. FKM is also used in the production of electrical insulation materials, coatings, and adhesives.



Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8566



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Fluoroelastomers (FKM) Logistics industry include

Chemours Company

Solvay SA3M

Gujarat Fluoro

chemicals Limited

Daikin Industries

AGC Chemicals Inc

DuPont

Halo Polymer OJSC

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co

Eagle Elastomer Inc

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2030 USD 1.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 2.93% (2023-2030) Base Year 2022 Market Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing need for the housing and lodging sector with the rapid industrialization





Browse In-depth Market Research Report ( 185 Pages) Fluoroelastomers (FKM)

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fluoroelastomers-market-8566

November 2021

Solvay announced that it had launched a new grade of FKM material for use in the automotive industry. The new material, known as Tecnoflon VPL 9400, is designed to provide exceptional sealing performance at high temperatures and is specifically targeted at applications in turbocharged gasoline engines.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The global Fluoroelastomers (FKM) market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries, growing demand for high-performance materials in the chemical processing industry, and the expanding use of FKM materials in the oil and gas sector. The growing trend towards miniaturization of components in the electronics industry is also driving demand for FKM materials.

Market Restraints:

The high cost of FKM materials compared to other elastomers, and the difficulty of processing these materials, can limit their adoption in some applications. In addition, increasing concerns about the environmental impact of FKM materials may lead to a shift towards more sustainable materials in the future.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Fluoroelastomers (FKM) market. The outbreak of the pandemic disrupted the global supply chains, which in turn affected the production and sales of FKM materials. The pandemic led to a sharp decline in demand for FKM materials in 2020, as several end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, and oil and gas faced a significant reduction in their operations. This, in turn, resulted in a decrease in the demand for FKM materials, which impacted the overall market growth.

However, as the world recovers from the pandemic, the demand for high-performance materials such as FKM is expected to rebound. The post-COVID scenario is expected to be positive for the FKM market, as industries such as automotive and aerospace are expected to recover their operations. The growth of the oil and gas industry is also expected to drive the demand for FKM materials, as they are widely used in this sector for high-temperature and high-pressure applications. Furthermore, the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials is expected to drive innovation in the FKM market, leading to the development of new and advanced materials with improved properties and reduced environmental impact.



Share Your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8566



Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The Product Type in the market includes Fluorocarbon Elastomers, Fluorosilicone Elastomers (FVMQ), Perfluoroelastomers (FFKM)

By Application

The Application in the market includes O-rings, Seals & Gaskets, Hoses, Complex Molding Parts, Others

By End-User

The Application in the market includes Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Chemical Processing, Semiconductor, Oil & Gas, Medical, and Others

Regional Insights

North America dominates the market due to the high demand for FKM materials in the aerospace and automotive industries. The United States is the largest market for FKM in the region, followed by Canada and Mexico.

Europe is the second-largest market for FKM materials, driven by the expanding use of these materials in the chemical processing industry and the growing demand for high-performance materials in the automotive sector. Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are the major contributors to the growth of the FKM market in Europe.



Ask for Customization:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/8566

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global Fluoroelastomers (FKM) market due to the growing demand for high-performance materials in the automotive and aerospace industries. China, Japan, and South Korea are the major contributors to the growth of the FKM market in the region, driven by the expanding manufacturing sector and the growing demand for high-quality components.

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry , by Market Research Future:

Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Research Report Information: By Additives (Chain Extenders, Solid Stating Accelerators), Application (Bottles, Packaging), End-Use Industries (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive), Region – Forecast Till 2030

Coated Fabrics Market Research Report Information By Type (Polymer Coated, Rubber Coated, Fabric Backed), By Application (Transportation, Protective Clothing, Industrial, Furniture And Others) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) –Market Forecast Till 2032

Glass Flake Coatings Market Research Report Information By Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyester, Vinyl Ester), Substrate Type (Steel, Concrete), Application Method (Brush, Airless Spray), End-Use Industry (Offshore, Marine, Chemical, Construction), And Region – Forecast Till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com