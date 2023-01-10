Fluoropolymer Masterbatch industry is likely to register 3.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by the growing wire & cable market along with increasing applications of polymers in wire & cable jacketing.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Fluoropolymer Masterbatch Market was estimated at USD 463 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $660 Mn by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Growing wire and cable industry coupled with rising applications of polymers in wire & cable jacketing is shaping the industry outlook. Increasing demand for fluoropolymer masterbatches for manufacturing wires and cables for electronics and electrical applications like batteries and consumer electronics can be attributed to their excellent thermal and electrical properties. Furthermore, fluoropolymers such as PTFE have the lowest loss against plastics and are widely used in coaxial cable, robot wiring, and insulation materials.

The flexibility of PVDF to foster the resin segment demand

On the basis of resin, fluoropolymer masterbatch market is classified into PTFE, ETFE, PFA, FEP, PVDF, and others. PVDF segment is anticipated to observe gains at nearly 3.5% up to 2032, owing to its usage as insulation on electric wires due to its lightweight, low thermal conductivity, and flexibility. In addition, PVDF has good abrasion resistance, high tensile strength, and piezo-electric properties, which favors its adoption.

Key reasons for fluoropolymer masterbatch business growth:

The growing wire & cable market along with increasing applications of polymers in wire & cable jacketing Benefits of fluoropolymer masterbatch Rising product demand in the global polymer processing sector

Increasing use of white fluoropolymer masterbatch to impel the type segment expansion

Based on type, the fluoropolymer masterbatch market is divided into color, white, black, and additive. Amongst them, the white fluoropolymer masterbatch segment is set to cross USD 160 million by 2032, on account of the wide usage in large electronics as wire coating. However, these masterbatches find their applications in lamination and coating. In addition, they have high thermal stability under processing conditions and work as a UV protector, augmenting segment expansion.

Wide usage of injection molded parts in manufacturing products to augment application segment development

The fluoropolymer masterbatch market size from the Injection molded parts application is slated to witness over USD 220 million by 2032, led by wide usage in manufacturing products like packaging, bottle caps, toys, pocket combs, automotive parts and components, wire spools, others. Additionally, injection molding of fluoropolymers can support complex designs with fine details.

Rising product demand from consumer electronics to strengthen the North America market share

North America fluoropolymer masterbatch market is the third-fastest growing industry and is poised to attain about 2.5% growth rate through 2032, driven by rising demand from the region’s consumer electronics and plastic product demand. Moreover, the U.S. is also one of the largest exporters of primary forms of plastics.

Mergers and acquisitions to define the competitive landscape

Some of the prominent key players operating in the fluoropolymer masterbatch market include SARVAN CARBOCHEM LLP, Avient Corporation, Everflon, Americhem, Ampacet Corporation, Avi Additives Pvt. Ltd., among others. Many of these players are focusing on mergers and acquisition strategies to extend their global footprint.

To cite an instance, in September 2020, Americhem, a manufacturer of custom color masterbatch, unveiled its acquisition of Controlled Polymers, a manufacturer of customized masterbatch for the medical sector. This move will help Americhem expand its reach with increased product offerings.

