FluroTech Ltd. Intends to Grant Stock Options

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FluroTech Ltd.– FluroTech Ltd. (“FluroTech” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it intends to issue 1,558,000 stock options (“Options”) to certain directors, members of management, employees and consultants (collectively, the “Optionholders”) of the Company no earlier than June 11, 2018. The Options will granted to the following Optionholders:

Optionholder  Number of Options Expiry Date of Options
Impre Kovacs 25,000 June 11, 2028
John Conroy 25,000 June 11, 2028
Raimar Lobenberg 50,000 June 11, 2028
Rick Hanson 50,000 June 11, 2028
Sid Dutchak 65,000 June 11, 2028
Brendan Miles 50,000 June 11, 2028
Elmar Prenner 250,000 June 11, 2028
Danny Dalla-Longa Professional Corporation(1) 250,000 June 11, 2028
1702425 Alberta Ltd.(2) 175,000 June 11, 2028
Curtis Smith 125,000 June 11, 2028
Shawn Ripley 50,000 June 11, 2028
Kary Financial Services Ltd.(3) 175,000 June 11, 2028
Employees and Consultants 318,000 June 11, 2028

Notes:

  1. Danny Dalla-Longa is the President and CEO of FluroTech.
  2. Gary Jones, CFO of FluroTech, is a director and shareholder of 1702425 Alberta Ltd.
  3. Rex Kary, a member of the management team of FluroTech, is a director and shareholder of Kary Financial Services Ltd.

The Options will permit each Optionholder to purchase one FluroTech common share for each Option held at an exercise price of $0.45 per FluroTech common share. Furthermore, the Options vest and become exercisable on a pro-rated basis over a two year period such that 1/24 of the Options vest and become exercisable on the last day of each calendar month over the course of this two year period.

About FluroTech Ltd.

FluroTech is a technology and marketing Company whose core business is focused on the commercialization of a new spectroscopy-based technology in the cannabis and hemp industries. FluroTech has exclusive ownership of the technology for the purpose of testing and identifying organic and inorganic compounds contained within biological samples derived from cannabis or hemp plants. Using the technology, FluroTech has developed a two-part solution comprising an instrument called CompleTest™ and consumable testing kits. CompleTest™ is a portable and customizable device that, upon the completion of its development, will assist producers in the cannabis and hemp industries in optimizing and tracking the quality and safety of their products.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer’s business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer’s prospective financial performance or financial position. The forward-looking information in this news release includes disclosure about the future performance of the Company.

The Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed in its entirety or the shares of the Company listed on the TSXV. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the joint information circular dated May 23, 2018, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, adverse market conditions and regulatory and other risks associated with the medical cannabis industry in general. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation. 

CONTACT: Contact Information

FluroTech Ltd.
Alistair Ross Technology Centre
Suite 111, 3553-31 Street NW
Calgary, AB T2L 2K7

Danny Dalla-Longa
403.680.0644
[email protected] 
