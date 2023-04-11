The growing popularity of personal care products, is one of the major factors that is anticipated to escalate the flushable wipes market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global flushable wipes market stood at US$ 3.0 billion in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 5.1 billion by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2023 and 2031.

The market value of flushable wipes is also increasing due to rising consumer awareness about hygiene and sanitation. In many parts of the world, including developed countries, consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of maintaining good hygiene practices.

Flushable wipes offer a convenient and effective way to clean oneself after using the toilet, making them an attractive option for consumers.

Additionally, the growing popularity of personal care products is also expected to contribute to market growth in the coming years. As consumers become more conscious of their personal grooming habits, the demand for personal care products is expected to increase.

Flushable wipes offer a convenient and hygienic way to clean oneself, making them an attractive option for consumers looking to maintain a high level of personal hygiene.

For Insights on Global, Regional, and Country-Level Parameters with Growth Opportunities by 2031 – Download a Sample Report!

Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce is a major factor that is anticipated to provide a significant boost to the flushable wipes market. E-commerce has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of personal care products, including flushable wipes. The convenience of online shopping and the availability of a variety of products at competitive prices are expected to drive demand for flushable wipes through online channels.

In addition, the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products is anticipated to accelerate the market prospects in the near future. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the impact of their consumption habits on the environment, and they are increasingly looking for eco-friendly alternatives.

Flushable wipes, which are made from biodegradable materials and are designed to break down quickly in water, are seen as a more sustainable option compared to traditional wet wipes.

Key Findings of the Market Report

On the basis of type, wet wipes are likely to be most preferred, and expected to expand at a significant rate.

This growth can be attributed to the factors such as growing consumer awareness of using wet wipes for personal hygiene.

Based on the application, the personal care segment holds the highest market share, due to the benefits these products offer such as convenience, and proper skin care.

By End-User, the adult segment holds the highest market share, attributed to the factors such as growing awareness about personal hygiene and grooming, as well as the aging population.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 6.8 Bn Estimated Value USD 14.0 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 7.4% Forecast Period 2022–2031 No. of Pages 174 Pages Market Segmentation By Insulation, By Voltage, By End-use Industry Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies covered ABB, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Powell Industries, General Electric, Camsco Electric Co., Ltd., Havells India Ltd.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=59940<ype=S

Global Flushable Wipes Market: Growth Drivers

The global flushable wipes market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2023 to 2031, due to the aging population across the globe.

Another factor that is projected to augment the market growth includes the increasing adoption of smart toilets.

Additionally, the growing trends towards multi-functional and value-added products is another factor that is anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.

Global Flushable Wipes Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Flushable Wipes market during the forecast period. The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the factors such as the growing popularity of e-commerce, increasing availability of eco-friendly and sustainable products, and the rising prevalence of health issues such as hemorrhoids and urinary tract infections.

Additionally, increasing disposable incomes, as well as increasing awareness of personal hygiene and sanitation in the region, are expected to further aid the market’s growth.

Expand operations in the future – To get requisite details, ask for a custom report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=59940

Global Flushable Wipes Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global Flushable Wipes market are:

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.

Medline

American Hygienics Corporation

Procter & Gamble Company

S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

John Dale Ltd

KAO Japan

SYWIPE

Kirkland Signature, Costco

DUDE Products

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Flushable Wipes industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for Flushable Wipes. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In 2021, Procter & Gamble , a major player in the market, launched its “Good for You and the Planet” campaign, which promotes the environmental benefits of using flushable wipes.

, a major player in the market, launched its “Good for You and the Planet” campaign, which promotes the environmental benefits of using flushable wipes. In 2021, Kimberly-Clark , another major player, introduced its Cottonelle Flushable Wipes with Plant-Based Fibers, which are made with 100% plant-based fibers and are free from plastic and harsh chemicals.

, another major player, introduced its Cottonelle Flushable Wipes with Plant-Based Fibers, which are made with 100% plant-based fibers and are free from plastic and harsh chemicals. Subsequently, in the same year, Nice-Pak , a leading manufacturer of wet wipes, announced that it has achieved zero waste to landfill status at its European production facilities, highlighting its commitment to sustainability in the flushable wipes market.

, a leading manufacturer of wet wipes, announced that it has achieved zero waste to landfill status at its European production facilities, highlighting its commitment to sustainability in the flushable wipes market. In 2020, Johnson & Johnson, a major player in the market, launched its Clean & Clear Lemon Cleansing Wipes, which are flushable and provide a refreshing cleansing experience for the face and body.

Global Flushable Wipes Market: Segmentation

Type

Wet Wipes

Dry Wipes

Scent Type

Unscented Flushable Wipes

Scented Flushable Wipes

Price

Low

Medium

High

Pack Size

Pack of 1

Pack of 2

Pack of 3

Pack of 4

Above Pack of 4

Application

Personal Care

Medical care

Cosmetics

Others (Surface Cleaning, etc.)

End-user

Kids

Adults

Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Drug Stores Other Retail Stores



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers market analysis reports and business consulting. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com