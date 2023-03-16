UNIONDALE, N.Y., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), attended the Manhattan Neighborhood Network Ribbon Cutting on March 15, 2023. This event marks the completion of the new office space located at 509 West 38th Street. Members of the bank’s management team along with City Council Members Shaun Abreu and Erik Bottcher, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and the Honorable Mayor Eric Adams, were joined by representatives from the NYC Economic Development Corporation (“NYCEDC”) and Build NYC Resource Corporation (Build NYC) to celebrate the occasion.

John R. Buran, President and CEO of Flushing Bank, stated “We are quite pleased that we were able to provide MNN with the credit facilities needed, specifically the Build NYC Resource IDA triple tax exempt bond and working capital through a line of credit. The bond was used to purchase and renovate the commercial condominiums located on the 3rd and 4th floors of 509 West 38th Street. This is a great example of the important role that community banks play in support of not-for-profit organizations that provide much needed services to the community, such as Manhattan Neighborhood Network.”

“MNN is excited to be investing in our mission, vision, and values, making sure that we provide high quality and affordable resources for media education, production, and distribution that is of the people, by the people, for the people. This new facility will allow MNN to continue our legacy of media inclusion and equity,” Dan Coughlin, MNN President & CEO.

“MNN’s new studios on 38th St. will provide accessible, professional-grade tools and distribution for media makers of all backgrounds,” Damian Benders, MNN Board Chair.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State—chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers who can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com .

About Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN)

Established in 1992, Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) is a media learning, production and distribution hub that promotes creative expression, independent voices, and community engagement.

MNN offers a creative and collaborative community, open to all ages, races, ethnicities, national origins, sexes, sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions, faiths and religions, abilities, and regardless of socio-economic status.

MNN operates two state-of-the-art emerging media production and education facilities in Manhattan and run Manhattan’s public access TV channels, reaching some 400,000 cable subscribers in the borough. MNN and MNN-facilitated productions are also available in more than 29 states and in countries such as the Philippines and the Dominican Republic through live streams and online archives.

MNN is home to the NYC Center for Media Education , offering education and training in traditional and virtual video production, emerging media, editing, podcasting, and broadcasting. NYC CME’s purpose is to cultivate a diverse collective of change-makers and storytellers who will level the playing field in media production.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Maria A. Grasso

Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Flushing Bank

718-961-5400

#FB