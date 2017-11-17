Flushing Bank Joins the FHLBNY First Home Club Program℠

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq:FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that the Bank has begun offering the First Home Club in New York. The Flushing Bank First Home Club provides down payment and closing cost assistance of $4 in matching funds for each $1 saved by eligible first–time homebuyers, with grants up to $7500 available.

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “As a community bank, we recognize the important part homeownership plays in the economic health of our communities. By offering the First Home Club, we can help individuals and families with their down payment and closing costs to realize their dream of homeownership.”

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State-chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Nassau County. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also operates an online banking division, iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide. Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.flushingbank.com.

About The First Home Club

The First Home club is a product of the Federal Home Loan Bank and operated through its member banks. Flushing Bank is a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, which has helped more than 12,740 New York State residents purchase homes through the First Home Club Program by accessing more than $94 million in program grants.

The First Home Club, launched by the FHLBNY in 1995, was developed to offer an incentive for households with incomes at or below 80 percent of their area median income to save towards the purchase of a new home. Program participants have between 10 to 18 months to reach their savings goal, and complete a required homeownership education course through an approved not-for-profit counseling agency. Further information on the program is available on Flushing Bank’s web site at Flushingbank.com/First Home Club

