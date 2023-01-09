UNIONDALE, N.Y., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that Michael J. Russo, a recently retired member of the Board of Directors has passed away. He was 88.

Michael J. Russo retired from the Board of Directors on January 4, 2023 where he served as a Director on the Board of the Company and the Bank. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Company since its formation in 1994 and of the Bank since 1984.

Michael J. Russo was self-employed as a consulting engineer and served as Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary of Fresh Meadow Mechanical Corp., a mechanical contracting firm. Mr. Russo was also President and Director of Operations of Northeastern Aviation Corp., an aircraft charter and management firm, and was a partner in AMF Associates, a commercial real estate company. Mr. Russo also served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Flushing Hospital Medical Center. Prior to retiring in 2004, Mr. Russo served as Chairman of the Board of Anthony Russo, Inc., a general contracting firm, for over 40 years.

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer of Flushing Financial Corporation, stated: “I am deeply saddened by the news of Mike’s passing. He has been a friend and colleague for more than 20 years and I enjoyed working with him. Our organization benefited greatly from his insights and his guidance and counsel will be missed by all. I know I speak for all the Board members when I say that he has left a void in our organization.”

Alfred A. DelliBovi, Chairman of Flushing Financial Corporation, stated: “The Board and staff extend our deepest condolences to the Russo family. We will be forever grateful to Mike for his dedication and service to Flushing Financial Corporation and the Bank. It has been a privilege for me and the other members of our Board of Directors to work with Mike over the years. He will be greatly missed by all.”

