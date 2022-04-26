Breaking News
Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 1Q22 GAAP EPS of $0.58 and Core EPS of $0.61

Record Net Interest Income and Record Low Cost of Funds

John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary

UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Company reported first quarter 2022 GAAP EPS of $0.58, down 3.3% YoY, ROAA of 0.91%, and ROAE of 10.83%. For the first quarter, Core EPS of $0.61 increased, 13.0% YoY with ROAA of 0.94% and ROAE of 11.27%.

“Activity in the New York City area is returning to more normal levels and this is seen in our results: 1Q22 loan closings, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans (“PPP”), up 65% YoY and average noninterest bearing deposits up 17% YoY. The Company is benefiting from the improved economic activity and merger activity as the loan pipeline is at record levels, up 77% YoY and 55% QoQ. Net loans, excluding PPP loans, were flat QoQ due to prepayment speeds remaining elevated as borrowers sought to lock in low rates before the Fed increased short-term rates. Our pricing discipline translated into pipeline yields that are at peak levels for the past 12 months. The Company is in a better position for rising rates than the previous rising rate cycle with a higher percentage of noninterest bearing deposits, lower balances of CDs and borrowings, over $400 million of funding hedges (that will effectively reprice over the next 2 years), and approximately 25% of loans will reprice within one year or 30% including loan hedges.”
John R. Buran, President and CEO

NIM Expansion QoQ; Pipeline at Record Level; Business Loans Increase. Record net interest income of $63.5 million increased 4.2% YoY and 1.3% QoQ. NIM expanded 18 bps to 3.36% YoY and 7 bps QoQ. Core NIM increased by 25 bps to 3.31% YoY and 10 bps QoQ. The increase in the NIM QoQ was primarily due to a 7 bps improvement in the cost of funds. Period end net loans, excluding PPP, were flat QoQ, with commercial business and other loans increasing 14% annualized. Loan closings, excluding PPP, were up 65% YoY, but repayment speeds remained elevated both QoQ and YoY. With the Federal Reserve increasing short-term rates, we expect refinance volume to slow in 2022. Additionally, we continue to benefit from the merger disruption in our markets as we have hired 30 people, including 12 revenue producers, over the past year from institutions involved with mergers.

Returned 84% of Earnings in 1Q22; Stable Tangible Book Value Per Share. The Company returned 84% of earning in 1Q22 through dividends and share repurchases of 360,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $23.52. Despite rising rates, book value and tangible book value per share were stable QoQ, while TCE/TA1 was 8.05% at March 31, 2022 compared to 8.22% QoQ.

Key Financial Metrics2
                       
    1Q22     4Q21   3Q21   2Q21   1Q21
GAAP:                      
EPS   $ 0.58     $ 0.58   $ 0.81     $ 0.61   $ 0.60
ROAA (%)     0.91       0.89     1.26       0.93     0.93
ROAE (%)     10.83       10.77     15.42       11.95     12.29
NIM FTE3 (%)     3.36       3.29     3.34       3.14     3.18
Core:                      
EPS   $ 0.61     $ 0.67   $ 0.88     $ 0.73   $ 0.54
ROAA (%)     0.94       1.04     1.38       1.11     0.83
ROAE (%)     11.27       12.49     16.88       14.27     10.96
Core NIM FTE (%)     3.31       3.21     3.27       3.14     3.06
Efficiency Ratio (%)     58.9       58.7     52.3       53.4     58.6
Credit Quality:                      
NPAs/Loans&REO (%)     0.21       0.23     0.31       0.26     0.31
ACLs/Loans (%)     0.57       0.56     0.55       0.64     0.67
ACLs/NPLs (%)     266.12       248.66     179.86       242.55     212.87
NCOs/Avg Loans (%)     0.06           (0.04 )     0.05     0.17
Balance Sheet:                      
Avg Loans ($B)   $ 6.6     $ 6.6   $ 6.6     $ 6.7   $ 6.7
Avg Dep ($B)   $ 6.4     $ 6.5   $ 6.4     $ 6.5   $ 6.3
Book Value/Share   $ 22.26     $ 22.26   $ 21.78     $ 21.16   $ 20.65
Tangible BV/Share   $ 21.61     $ 21.61   $ 21.13     $ 20.51   $ 19.99
TCE/TA (%)     8.05       8.22     8.04       7.80     7.60
                       
1 Tangible Common Equity (“TCE”)/Total Assets (“TA”) 2 See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core and Base Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.” 3 Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) Fully Taxable Equivalent (“FTE”)

1Q22 Highlights
  • Net interest income increased 1.3% QoQ (as funding costs declined 7 bps), and 4.2% YoY to a record $63.5 million; core net interest income expanded 2.4% QoQ and 6.8% YoY to a record $62.6 million
  • Net interest margin FTE increased 7 bps QoQ and 18 bps YoY to 3.36%, and core net interest margin FTE increased 10 bps QoQ, and 25 bps YoY to 3.31%; Core NIM expansion QoQ was primarily driven by lower cost of funds
  • Period end net loans, excluding PPP, were flat QoQ and up 1.2% YoY; loan closings were $329.3 million in 1Q22, down 9.2% QoQ, but up 2.0% YoY (up 64.9% excluding PPP)
  • Average deposits, including mortgage escrow, decreased 0.8% QoQ, but increased 2.0% YoY to $6.4 billion, with core deposits comprising 86.1% of total average deposits; record average noninterest bearing deposits, up 17.0% YoY
  • Loan pipeline increased 76.6% YoY to $663.7 million
  • Provision for credit losses was $1.4 million in 1Q22 exceeding net charge-offs of $0.9 million
  • NPAs decreased 5.8% QoQ and 33.7% YoY to $14.1 million; criticized and classified loans were up 3.3% QoQ to $59.5 million, representing 0.90% of loans
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 8.05% down from 8.22% in 4Q21; the change in AOCI impacted this ratio by 11 bps in 1Q22
  • Repurchased 360,000 shares at an average price of $23.52; dividends and share repurchases were 84% of net income in 1Q22
Income Statement Highlights
                                     
                            YoY   QoQ
($000s, except EPS)     1Q22     4Q21   3Q21   2Q21   1Q21   Change   Change
                                     
Net Interest Income     $ 63,479     $ 62,674     $ 63,364     $ 61,039     $ 60,892   4.2   %   1.3   %
Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses       1,358       761       (6,927 )     (1,598 )     2,820   (51.8 )     78.4    
Noninterest Income (Loss)       1,313       (280 )     866       (3,210 )     6,311   (79.2 )     (568.9 )  
Noninterest Expense       38,794       38,807       36,345       34,011       38,159   1.7       (0.0 )  
Income Before Income Taxes       24,640       22,826       34,812       25,416       26,224   (6.0 )     7.9    
Provision for Income Taxes       6,421       4,743       9,399       6,158       7,185   (10.6 )     35.4    
Net Income     $ 18,219     $ 18,083     $ 25,413     $ 19,258     $ 19,039   (4.3 )     0.8    
Diluted EPS     $ 0.58     $ 0.58     $ 0.81     $ 0.61     $ 0.60   (3.3 )        
Avg. Diluted Shares (000s)       31,254       31,353       31,567       31,677       31,604   (1.1 )     (0.3 )  
                                     
Core Net Income1     $ 18,969     $ 20,968     $ 27,829     $ 22,994     $ 16,973   11.8       (9.5 )  
Core EPS1     $ 0.61     $ 0.67     $ 0.88     $ 0.73     $ 0.54   13.0       (9.0 )  
                                                         
1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings    

Net interest income totaled $63.5 million in 1Q22 (an increase of 4.2% YoY, and 1.3% QoQ), compared to $62.7 million in 4Q21, $63.4 million in 3Q21, $61.0 million in 2Q21, and $60.9 million in 1Q21.

  • Net interest margin, FTE (“NIM”) of 3.36% increased 18 bps YoY and 7 bps QoQ; PPP loans caused a 3 bps, 3 bps, and 2 bps positive impact on the NIM in 1Q22, 4Q21, and 3Q21, respectively, neutral impact in 2Q21, and a drag of 4 bps in 1Q21
  • Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $2.6 million (14 bps to the NIM) in 1Q22 compared to $3.1 million (16 bps) in 4Q21, $3.4 million (19 bps) in 3Q21, $1.9 million (10 bps) in 2Q21, and $3.3 million (17 bps) in 1Q21
  • Excluding the items in the previous bullet, net interest margin was 3.22% in 1Q22 compared to 3.13% in 4Q21, 3.15% in 3Q21, 3.04% in 2Q21, and 3.01% in 1Q21, or an increase of 21 bps YoY and 9 bps QoQ
  • Net PPP loan fees were $0.9 million in 1Q22, $1.2 million in 4Q21, $1.3 million in 3Q21, $1.2 million in 2Q21, and $0.5 million in 1Q21

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.4 million in 1Q22, $0.8 million in 4Q21, and $2.8 million in 1Q21 compared to a benefit for credit losses of $6.9 million in 3Q21 and $1.6 million in 2Q21.

  • 1Q22 provision for credit losses exceed net charge-offs by $0.4 million
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $0.9 million in 1Q22 (6 bps of average loans), $(29) thousand in 4Q21 (negligible as compared to average loans), $(0.6) million in 3Q21 ((4) bps), $0.9 million in 2Q21 (5 bps), and $2.9 million in 1Q21 (17 bps)

Noninterest income (loss) was $1.3 million in 1Q22, $(0.3) million in 4Q21, $0.9 million in 3Q21, $(3.2) million in 2Q21, and $6.3 million in 1Q21.

  • Noninterest income included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $(1.8) million in 1Q22 or $(0.04) per share, net of tax, $(5.1) million in 4Q21 or $(0.13) per share, net of tax, $(2.3) million in 3Q21 or $(0.05) per share, net of tax, $(6.5) million or $(0.15) per share, net of tax in 2Q21, and $1.0 million or $0.02 per share, net of tax in 1Q21
  • Absent all above items and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $3.1 million in 1Q22, down 33.7% YoY, and 35.8% QoQ
  • Included in 4Q21 core noninterest income was a one-time $2.0 million ($0.05 per share, net of tax) dividend received on retirement plan investments

Noninterest expense totaled $38.8 million in 1Q22 (an increase of 1.7% YoY and flat QoQ) compared to $38.8 million in 4Q21, $36.3 million in 3Q21, $34.0 million in 2Q21, and $38.2 million in 1Q21.

  • Noninterest expense includes no pre-tax merger benefits or costs for 1Q22 compared to $17 thousand pre-tax merger benefit (<$0.01 per share, net of tax) in 4Q21, $2.1 million of pre-tax merger charges ($0.05 per share, net of tax) in 3Q21, $0.5 million of pre-tax merger benefits ($(0.01) per share, net of tax) in 2Q21, and $1.0 million of pre-tax merger charges ($0.02 per share, net of tax) in 1Q21
  • Excluding the above items and other immaterial adjustments, core operating expenses were $38.7 million in 1Q22, up 4.3% YoY and flat QoQ
  • 1Q22 includes $4.3 million of seasonal compensation expense compared to $3.3 million a year ago
  • Included in 4Q21 noninterest expense was a one-time $4.3 million ($0.11 per share, net of tax) of increased compensation and benefits for all employees due to record year of earnings in 2021 and employee performance through the pandemic.
  • The efficiency ratio was 58.9% in 1Q22, 58.7% in 4Q21, 52.3% in 3Q21, 53.4% in 2Q21, and 58.6% in 1Q21

The provision for income taxes was $6.4 million in 1Q22 compared to $4.7 million in 4Q21, $9.4 million in 3Q21, $6.2 million in 2Q21, and $7.2 million in 1Q21.

  • The effective tax rate was 26.1% in 1Q22, 20.8% in 4Q21, 27.0% in 3Q21, 24.2% in 2Q21, and 27.4% in 1Q21
  • The 4Q21 effective tax rate declined due to lower levels of taxable state income and higher percentage of permanent differences
  • The 2Q21 effective tax rate includes $0.8 million benefit from a state tax rate change; absent this benefit the effective tax rate would have been 27.2%
Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights
                                   
                          YoY   QoQ
    1Q22     4Q21   3Q21   2Q21   1Q21   Change   Change
Average Loans And Deposits ($MM)                                  
Loans   $ 6,579     $ 6,558   $ 6,633   $ 6,687   $ 6,700   (1.8 ) %   0.3   %
Deposits     6,410       6,459     6,408     6,511     6,285   2.0       (0.8 )  
                                   
Credit Quality ($000s)                                  
Nonperforming Loans   $ 14,066     $ 14,934   $ 20,217   $ 17,592   $ 21,186   (33.6 ) %   (5.8 ) %
Nonperforming Assets     14,066       14,934     20,217     17,592     21,221   (33.7 )     (5.8 )  
Criticized and Classified Loans     59,548       57,650     68,913     69,161     63,095   (5.6 )     3.3    
Criticized and Classified Assets     80,527       78,628     89,889     90,135     63,130   27.6       2.4    
Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)     0.57       0.56     0.55     0.64     0.67   (10 ) bps   1   bps
                                   
Capital                                  
Book Value/Share   $ 22.26     $ 22.26   $ 21.78   $ 21.16   $ 20.65   7.8   %     %
Tangible Book Value/Share     21.61       21.61     21.13     20.51     19.99   8.1          
Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)     8.05       8.22     8.04     7.80     7.60   45   bps   (17 ) bps
Leverage Ratio (%)     9.05       8.98     8.83     8.50     8.44   61       7    

Average loans were $6.6 billion, a decrease of 1.8% YoY, but an increase of 0.3% QoQ.

  • Total loan closings were $329.3 million in 1Q22, $362.7 million in 4Q21, $243.9 million in 3Q21, $324.4 million ($308.9 million excluding PPP) in 2Q21, and $322.9 million ($199.7 million excluding PPP) in 1Q21
  • The loan pipeline reached a new record level of $663.7 million at March 31, 2022 was up 76.6% YoY and 54.6% QoQ
  • PPP loans held at the end of each quarter totaled $43.2 million at 1Q22, $77.4 million at 4Q21, $130.8 million at 3Q21, $197.3 million at 2Q21, and $251.0 million at 1Q21; forgiven PPP loans were $34.1 million in 1Q22, $53.4 million in 4Q21, $66.5 million in 3Q21, $69.2 million in 2Q21, and $24.1 million in 1Q21; remaining unamortized net PPP fees were $1.1 million at March 31, 2022; The PPP loan program was created by the CARES Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Period end net loans, excluding PPP loans, totaled $6.5 billion, up 1.2% YoY and flat QoQ

Average Deposits totaled $6.4 billion, increasing 2.0% YoY, but down 0.8% QoQ.

  • Average core deposits (non-CD deposits) increased to 86.1% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 1Q22, compared to 82.5% a year ago
  • Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 17.0% YoY and 2.5% QoQ and comprised 15.6% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 1Q22 compared to 13.6% a year ago

Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans totaled $14.1 million in 1Q22, $14.9 million in 4Q21, $20.2 million in 3Q21, $17.6 million in 2Q21, and $21.2 million in 1Q21.

  • Nonperforming assets were down 33.7% YoY and 5.8% QoQ
  • Criticized and classified loans totaled $59.5 million in 1Q22 (90 bps of loans), $57.7 million in 4Q21 (87 bps of loans), $68.9 million in 3Q21 (104 bps of loans), $69.2 million at 2Q21 (103 bps), and $63.1 million at 1Q21 (94 bps)
  • Criticized and classified assets are composed of criticized and classified loans, as detailed above, plus one criticized investment security totaling $21.0 million in 1Q22, 4Q21, and 3Q21, which is currently under a principal payment forbearance agreement (interest payments are received)
  • Loans classified as troubled debt restructured (TDR) totaled $15.1 million in 1Q22 compared to $12.7 million in 4Q21 and $15.2 million a year ago
  • Over 87% of gross loans are collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of <38% as of March 31, 2022
  • Allowance for credit losses were 0.57% of loans at 1Q22 compared to 0.56% at 4Q21 and 0.67% a year ago
  • Allowance for credit losses were 266.1% of nonperforming loans at 1Q22 compared to 248.7% at 4Q21 and 212.9% a year ago

Capital: Book value per common share was $22.26 at 1Q22, stable QoQ and up 7.8% from $20.65 YoY; tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $21.61 in 1Q22, flat with 4Q21 and up 8.1% from $19.99 at 1Q21.

  • The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share and repurchased 360,000 shares at an average price of $23.52 in 1Q22
  • As of the end of 1Q22, 488,187 shares remain subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.05% at 1Q22 compared to 8.22% at 4Q21 and 7.60% at 1Q21
  • The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements
  • The leverage ratio was 9.05% in 1Q22 compared to 8.98% in 4Q21 and 8.44% in 1Q21
Conference Call Information And Second Quarter Earnings Release Date

Conference Call Information:

  • John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2022 results and strategy.
  • Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836; Canada 855-669-9657
  • Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic220427.html 
  • Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529; Canada 855-669-9658
  • Replay Access Code: 5300568
  • The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date:

The Company plans to release Second Quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on July 26, 2022; followed by a conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on July 27, 2022.

A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the second quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State—chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation’s earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.flushingbank.com under Investor Relations.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact: Susan K. Cullen, SEVP, CFO and Treasurer, 718-961-5400

#FF

– Statistical Tables Follow –

 
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
                                         
    At or for the three months ended
    March31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2022   2021   2021   2021   2021
Performance Ratios(1)                                        
Return on average assets     0.91 %     0.89   %     1.26   %     0.93 %     0.93 %
Return on average equity     10.83       10.77         15.42         11.95       12.29  
Yield on average interest-earning assets(2)     3.77       3.77         3.84         3.69       3.77  
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities     0.50       0.58         0.61         0.66       0.69  
Cost of funds     0.43       0.50         0.53         0.57       0.61  
Net interest rate spread during period(2)     3.27       3.19         3.23         3.03       3.08  
Net interest margin(2)     3.36       3.29         3.34         3.14       3.18  
Noninterest expense to average assets     1.93       1.92         1.80         1.65       1.87  
Efficiency ratio(3)     58.87       58.66         52.28         53.38       58.58  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     1.22 X     1.22   X     1.21   X     1.19 X     1.18 X
                                         
Average Balances                                        
Total loans, net   $ 6,578,680     $ 6,558,285       $ 6,633,301       $ 6,686,888     $ 6,700,476  
Total interest-earning assets     7,570,373       7,627,256         7,608,317         7,790,174       7,667,217  
Total assets     8,049,470       8,090,701         8,072,918         8,263,553       8,147,714  
Total due to depositors     5,336,983       5,397,802         5,406,423         5,495,936       5,363,647  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     6,220,510       6,276,221         6,310,859         6,532,891       6,477,871  
Stockholders’ equity     673,012       671,474         659,288         644,690       619,647  
                                         
Per Share Data                                        
Book value per common share(4)   $ 22.26     $ 22.26       $ 21.78       $ 21.16     $ 20.65  
Tangible book value per common share(5)   $ 21.61     $ 21.61       $ 21.13       $ 20.51     $ 19.99  
                                         
Stockholders’ Equity                                        
Stockholders’ equity   $ 675,813     $ 679,628       $ 668,096       $ 655,167     $ 639,201  
Tangible stockholders’ equity     656,085       659,758         648,039         634,959       618,839  
                                         
Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios                                        
Tier 1 capital   $ 731,536     $ 726,174       $ 711,276       $ 697,591     $ 679,343  
Common equity Tier 1 capital     675,434       671,494         661,340         649,367       636,071  
Total risk-based capital     892,861       885,469         832,255         823,494       806,922  
Risk Weighted Assets     6,232,020       6,182,095         6,194,207         6,344,076       6,281,136  
                                         
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)     9.05 %     8.98   %     8.83   %     8.50 %     8.44 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital
(well capitalized = 6.5%)		     10.84       10.86         10.68         10.24       10.13  
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)     11.74       11.75         11.48         11.00       10.82  
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)     14.33       14.32         13.44         12.98       12.85  
                                         
Capital Ratios                                        
Average equity to average assets     8.36 %     8.30   %     8.17   %     7.80 %     7.61 %
Equity to total assets     8.27       8.45         8.27         8.03       7.83  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(6)     8.05       8.22         8.04         7.80       7.60  
                                         
Asset Quality                                        
Nonaccrual loans(7)   $ 14,066     $ 14,933       $ 18,292       $ 17,391     $ 18,604  
Nonperforming loans     14,066       14,933         20,217         17,592       21,186  
Nonperforming assets     14,066       14,933         20,217         17,592       21,221  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     935       (29 )       (619 )       902       2,865  
                                         
Asset Quality Ratios                                        
Nonperforming loans to gross loans     0.21 %     0.23   %     0.31   %     0.26 %     0.31 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.17       0.19         0.25         0.22       0.26  
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans     0.57       0.56         0.55         0.64       0.67  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets     266.12       248.66         179.86         242.55       212.52  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans     266.12       248.66         179.86         242.55       212.87  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     0.06               (0.04 )       0.05       0.17  
                                         
Full-service customer facilities     24       24         24         25       25  
(See footnotes on next page)                                            

______________________
(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing noninterest expense (excluding merger expense, OREO expense, prepayment penalty on borrowings, the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) by the total of net interest income (excluding net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) and noninterest income (excluding life insurance proceeds, net gains and losses from the sale or disposition of securities, assets and fair value adjustments).
(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.
(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(6) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(7) Excludes performing nonaccrual TDR loans.

 
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
                             
  For the three months ended
  March 31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31, 
(In thousands, except per share data) 2022   2021   2021   2021   2021
Interest and Dividend Income                            
Interest and fees on loans $ 67,516     $ 68,113     $ 69,198     $ 67,999     $ 69,021  
Interest and dividends on securities:                            
Interest   3,745       3,536       3,706       3,685       3,072  
Dividends   8       7       7       7       8  
Other interest income   51       74       42       51       36  
Total interest and dividend income   71,320       71,730       72,953       71,742       72,137  
                             
Interest Expense                            
Deposits   3,408       3,975       4,705       5,539       6,105  
Other interest expense   4,433       5,081       4,884       5,164       5,140  
Total interest expense   7,841       9,056       9,589       10,703       11,245  
                             
Net Interest Income   63,479       62,674       63,364       61,039       60,892  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses   1,358       761       (6,927 )     (1,598 )     2,820  
Net Interest Income After Provision (Benefit)
for Credit Losses		   62,121       61,913       70,291       62,637       58,072  
                             
Noninterest Income (Loss)                            
Banking services fee income   1,374       1,142       865       1,233       2,725  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities               (10 )     123        
Net gain on sale of loans         46       131       127       31  
Net gain on disposition of assets                           621  
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments   (1,809 )     (5,140 )     (2,289 )     (6,548 )     982  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends   397       417       491       500       689  
Bank owned life insurance   1,114       1,023       1,015       1,009       997  
Other income   237       2,232       663       346       266  
Total noninterest income (loss)   1,313       (280 )     866       (3,210 )     6,311  
                             
Noninterest Expense                            
Salaries and employee benefits   23,649       25,223       20,544       19,879       22,664  
Occupancy and equipment   3,604       3,579       3,534       3,522       3,367  
Professional services   2,222       1,152       1,899       1,988       2,400  
FDIC deposit insurance   420       391       618       729       1,213  
Data processing   1,424       1,757       1,759       1,419       2,109  
Depreciation and amortization   1,460       1,521       1,627       1,638       1,639  
Other real estate owned/foreclosure (recoveries) expense   84       129       182       22       (10 )
Other operating expenses   5,931       5,055       6,182       4,814       4,777  
Total noninterest expense   38,794       38,807       36,345       34,011       38,159  
                             
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes   24,640       22,826       34,812       25,416       26,224  
                             
Provision for Income Taxes   6,421       4,743       9,399       6,158       7,185  
                             
Net Income $ 18,219     $ 18,083     $ 25,413     $ 19,258     $ 19,039  
                             
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.58     $ 0.58     $ 0.81     $ 0.61     $ 0.60  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.58     $ 0.58     $ 0.81     $ 0.61     $ 0.60  
Dividends per common share $ 0.22     $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.21  
                             
Basic average shares   31,254       31,353       31,567       31,677       31,604  
Diluted average shares   31,254       31,353       31,567       31,677       31,604  
                                       

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
                               
    March31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2022   2021   2021   2021   2021
ASSETS                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 186,407     $ 81,723     $ 178,598     $ 145,971     $ 174,420  
Securities held-to-maturity:                              
Mortgage-backed securities     7,890       7,894       7,899       7,904       7,909  
Other securities     66,327       49,974       49,989       49,986       49,912  
Securities available for sale:                              
Mortgage-backed securities     553,828       572,184       584,145       596,661       518,781  
Other securities     286,041       205,052       212,654       224,784       242,440  
Loans     6,607,264       6,638,105       6,630,354       6,718,806       6,745,316  
Allowance for credit losses     (37,433 )     (37,135 )     (36,363 )     (42,670 )     (45,099 )
Net loans     6,569,831       6,600,970       6,593,991       6,676,136       6,700,217  
Interest and dividends receivable     37,308       38,698       40,912       43,803       44,941  
Bank premises and equipment, net     22,752       23,338       24,018       26,438       27,498  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock     33,891       35,937       36,158       41,630       41,498  
Bank owned life insurance     211,867       210,754       184,730       183,715       182,707  
Goodwill     17,636       17,636       17,636       17,636       17,636  
Core deposit intangibles     2,420       2,562       2,708       2,859       3,013  
Right of use asset     48,475       50,200       50,155       51,972       53,802  
Other assets     125,160       148,989       93,741       89,850       94,410  
Total assets   $ 8,169,833     $ 8,045,911     $ 8,077,334     $ 8,159,345     $ 8,159,184  
                               
LIABILITIES                              
Deposits   $ 6,373,400     $ 6,333,532     $ 6,421,391     $ 6,298,790     $ 6,326,577  
Mortgagors’ escrow deposits     79,495       51,913       67,207       58,230       74,348  
Borrowed funds     877,122       815,544       752,925       971,827       948,920  
Operating lease liability     52,292       54,155       54,239       56,151       58,080  
Other liabilities     111,711       111,139       113,476       119,180       112,058  
Total liabilities     7,494,020       7,366,283       7,409,238       7,504,178       7,519,983  
                               
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                              
Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)                              
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)     341       341       341       341       341  
Additional paid-in capital     261,837       263,375       262,009       260,958       260,019  
Treasury stock     (79,834 )     (75,293 )     (71,738 )     (65,335 )     (65,479 )
Retained earnings     508,973       497,889       486,418       467,620       455,023  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes     (15,504 )     (6,684 )     (8,934 )     (8,417 )     (10,703 )
Total stockholders’ equity     675,813       679,628       668,096       655,167       639,201  
                               
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 8,169,833     $ 8,045,911     $ 8,077,334     $ 8,159,345     $ 8,159,184  
                               
(In thousands)                              
Issued shares     34,088       34,088       34,088       34,088       34,088  
Outstanding shares     30,367       30,526       30,676       30,962       30,954  
Treasury shares     3,721       3,561       3,412       3,126       3,133  
                                         

  

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
                               
    For the three months ended
    March31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March31, 
(In thousands)   2022   2021   2021   2021   2021
Interest-earning Assets:                              
Mortgage loans, net   $ 5,152,070   $ 5,140,233   $ 5,158,213   $ 5,130,400   $ 5,155,975
Other loans, net     1,426,610     1,418,052     1,475,088     1,556,488     1,544,501
Total loans, net     6,578,680     6,558,285     6,633,301     6,686,888     6,700,476
Taxable securities:                              
Mortgage-backed securities     580,670     595,538     590,732     578,134     433,917
Other securities     226,744     207,482     217,763     232,020     300,828
Total taxable securities     807,414     803,020     808,495     810,154     734,745
Tax-exempt securities:                              
Other securities     57,611     50,834     50,832     50,830     50,828
Total tax-exempt securities     57,611     50,834     50,832     50,830     50,828
 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold     126,668     215,117     115,689     242,302     181,168
Total interest-earning assets     7,570,373     7,627,256     7,608,317     7,790,174     7,667,217
Other assets     479,097     463,445     464,601     473,379     480,497
Total assets   $ 8,049,470   $ 8,090,701   $ 8,072,918   $ 8,263,553   $ 8,147,714
                               
Interest-bearing Liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Savings accounts   $ 156,592   $ 154,471   $ 153,120   $ 153,113   $ 170,079
NOW accounts     2,036,914     2,115,619     2,107,866     2,255,581     2,185,384
Money market accounts     2,253,630     2,177,928     2,107,473     2,043,257     1,905,543
Certificate of deposit accounts     889,847     949,784     1,037,964     1,043,985     1,102,641
Total due to depositors     5,336,983     5,397,802     5,406,423     5,495,936     5,363,647
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts     71,509     84,617     68,562     91,545     65,372
Total interest-bearing deposits     5,408,492     5,482,419     5,474,985     5,587,481     5,429,019
Borrowings     812,018     793,802     835,874     945,410     1,048,852
Total interest-bearing liabilities     6,220,510     6,276,221     6,310,859     6,532,891     6,477,871
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     1,001,571     976,803     933,443     923,220     856,052
Other liabilities     154,377     166,203     169,328     162,752     194,144
Total liabilities     7,376,458     7,419,227     7,413,630     7,618,863     7,528,067
Equity     673,012     671,474     659,288     644,690     619,647
Total liabilities and equity   $ 8,049,470   $ 8,090,701   $ 8,072,918   $ 8,263,553   $ 8,147,714
                               
Net interest-earning assets   $ 1,349,863   $ 1,351,035   $ 1,297,458   $ 1,257,283   $ 1,189,346
                               

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)
                                         
    For the three months ended
    March31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2022   2021   2021   2021   2021
Interest Income:                                        
Mortgage loans, net   $ 53,970       $ 54,260     $ 55,114     $ 52,987       $ 55,219  
Other loans, net     13,546         13,853       14,084       15,012         13,802  
Total loans, net     67,516         68,113       69,198       67,999         69,021  
Taxable securities:                                        
Mortgage-backed securities     2,167         2,125       2,279       2,233         1,698  
Other securities     1,119         993       1,008       1,037         963  
Total taxable securities     3,286         3,118       3,287       3,270         2,661  
Tax-exempt securities:                                        
Other securities     591         538       539       535         530  
Total tax-exempt securities     591         538       539       535         530  
Interest-earning deposits and
federal funds sold		     51         74       42       51         36  
Total interest-earning assets     71,444         71,843       73,066       71,855         72,248  
Interest Expense:                                        
Deposits:                                        
Savings accounts   $ 49       $ 53     $ 61     $ 66       $ 75  
NOW accounts     793         1,021       1,227       1,499         1,706  
Money market accounts     1,275         1,428       1,683       2,060         2,100  
Certificate of deposit accounts     1,289         1,471       1,734       1,913         2,222  
Total due to depositors     3,406         3,973       4,705       5,538         6,103  
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts     2         2             1         2  
Total interest-bearing deposits     3,408         3,975       4,705       5,539         6,105  
Borrowings     4,433         5,081       4,884       5,164         5,140  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     7,841         9,056       9,589       10,703         11,245  
Net interest income- tax equivalent   $ 63,603       $ 62,787     $ 63,477     $ 61,152       $ 61,003  
Included in net interest income above:                                        
Prepayment penalties received on loans and
securities and net of reversals and recovered
interest from nonaccrual loans		   $ 1,716       $ 1,497     $ 2,136     $ 2,046       $ 948  
Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments
on qualifying hedges included in loan
interest income		     (129 )       1,122       194       (664 )       1,427  
Purchase accounting adjustments     1,058         462       1,100       565         922  
Interest-earning Assets Yields:                                        
Mortgage loans, net     4.19   %     4.22 %     4.27 %     4.13   %     4.28 %
Other loans, net     3.80         3.91       3.82       3.86         3.57  
Total loans, net     4.11         4.15       4.17       4.07         4.12  
Taxable securities:                                        
Mortgage-backed securities     1.49         1.43       1.54       1.54         1.57  
Other securities     1.97         1.91       1.85       1.79         1.28  
Total taxable securities     1.63         1.55       1.63       1.61         1.45  
Tax-exempt securities:(1)                                        
Other securities     4.10         4.23       4.24       4.21         4.17  
Total tax-exempt securities     4.10         4.23       4.24       4.21         4.17  
Interest-earning deposits and
federal funds sold		     0.16         0.14       0.15       0.08         0.08  
Total interest-earning assets     3.77   %     3.77 %     3.84 %     3.69   %     3.77 %
Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:                                        
Deposits:                                        
Savings accounts     0.13   %     0.14 %     0.16 %     0.17   %     0.18 %
NOW accounts     0.16         0.19       0.23       0.27         0.31  
Money market accounts     0.23         0.26       0.32       0.40         0.44  
Certificate of deposit accounts     0.58         0.62       0.67       0.73         0.81  
Total due to depositors     0.26         0.29       0.35       0.40         0.46  
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts     0.01         0.01                     0.01  
Total interest-bearing deposits     0.25         0.29       0.34       0.40         0.45  
Borrowings     2.18         2.56       2.34       2.18         1.96  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     0.50   %     0.58 %     0.61 %     0.66   %     0.69 %
                                         
Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent)     3.27   %     3.19 %     3.23 %     3.03   %     3.08 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)     3.36   %     3.29 %     3.34 %     3.14   %     3.18 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to
interest-bearing liabilities		     1.22   X     1.22 X     1.21 X     1.19   X     1.18 X
                                             
______________________
(1)Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
 

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
Deposit Composition
                                           
                                  March 2022 vs.   March 2022 vs.
    March31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March31,   December 2021   March 2021
(Dollars in thousands)   2022   2021   2021   2021   2021   % Change   % Change
Noninterest bearing   $ 1,041,027   $ 967,621   $ 941,259   $ 945,491   $ 917,189   7.6   %   13.5   %
Interest bearing:                                          
Certificate of deposit accounts     886,317     946,575     1,040,098     1,020,615     1,070,595   (6.4 )     (17.2 )  
Savings accounts     158,542     156,554     152,306     152,931     170,272   1.3       (6.9 )  
Money market accounts     2,362,390     2,342,003     2,152,085     2,057,188     1,990,656   0.9       18.7    
NOW accounts     1,925,124     1,920,779     2,135,643     2,122,565     2,177,865   0.2       (11.6 )  
Total interest-bearing deposits     5,332,373     5,365,911     5,480,132     5,353,299     5,409,388   (0.6 )     (1.4 )  
Total deposits   $ 6,373,400   $ 6,333,532   $ 6,421,391   $ 6,298,790   $ 6,326,577   0.6   %   0.7   %

Loan Composition                                          
                                           
                                  March 2022 vs.   March 2022 vs.
    March31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March31,    December 2021   March 2021
(Dollars in thousands)   2022   2021   2021   2021   2021   % Change   % Change
Multifamily residential   $ 2,500,570     $ 2,517,026     $ 2,498,980     $ 2,542,010     $ 2,525,967     (0.7 ) %   (1.0 ) %
Commercial real estate     1,764,927       1,775,629       1,745,855       1,726,895       1,721,702     (0.6 )     2.5    
One-to-four family ― mixed-use property     563,679       571,795       579,100       582,211       595,431     (1.4 )     (5.3 )  
One-to-four family ― residential     248,226       268,255       280,343       288,652       239,391     (7.5 )     3.7    
Co-operative apartments     8,248       8,316       7,804       7,883       7,965     (0.8 )     3.6    
Construction     68,488       59,761       71,464       62,802       61,528     14.6       11.3    
Mortgage Loans     5,154,138       5,200,782       5,183,546       5,210,453       5,151,984     (0.9 )        
                                           
Small Business Administration(1)     59,331       93,811       148,855       215,158       267,120     (36.8 )     (77.8 )  
Commercial business and other     1,387,155       1,339,273       1,294,688       1,291,526       1,326,657     3.6       4.6    
Nonmortgage loans     1,446,486       1,433,084       1,443,543       1,506,684       1,593,777     0.9       (9.2 )  
                                           
Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees(2)     6,640       4,239       3,265       1,669       (445 )   56.6       (1,592.1 )  
Allowance for credit losses     (37,433 )     (37,135 )     (36,363 )     (42,670 )     (45,099 )   0.8       (17.0 )  
Net loans   $ 6,569,831     $ 6,600,970     $ 6,593,991     $ 6,676,136     $ 6,700,217     (0.5 ) %   (1.9 ) %
                                           

______________________
(1) Includes $43.2 million, $77.4 million, $130.8 million, $197.3 million, and $251.0 million of PPP loans at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.
(2) Includes $6.9 million, $8.0 million, $8.6 million, $9.7 million, and $10.5 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.

 
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES
(Unaudited)
Loan Closings
                               
    For the three months ended
    March31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March31, 
(In thousands)   2022   2021   2021   2021   2021
Multifamily residential   $ 98,180   $ 79,648   $ 41,850   $ 66,913   $ 58,553
Commercial real estate     45,102     64,916     48,447     37,963     17,156
One-to-four family – mixed-use property     8,498     12,440     12,823     7,135     8,712
One-to-four family – residential     9,261     5,162     2,761     59,494     3,131
Co-operative apartments         413            
Construction     8,802     17,033     8,687     5,281     7,123
Mortgage Loans     169,843     179,612     114,568     176,786     94,675
                               
Small Business Administration(1)         270     415     17,585     125,093
Commercial business and other     159,476     182,858     128,946     130,036     103,118
Nonmortgage Loans     159,476     183,128     129,361     147,621     228,211
                               
Total Closings   $ 329,319   $ 362,740   $ 243,929   $ 324,407   $ 322,886
                               

______________________
(1) Includes $15.5 million and $123.2 million of PPP closings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

 
Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings
                               
    For the three months ended
       March 31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31, 
Loan type   2022   2021   2021   2021   2021
Mortgage loans   3.61 %     3.77 %     3.80 %     3.53 %     3.47 %  
Nonmortgage loans   3.27     3.24     3.49     3.23     2.26  
Total loans   3.44 %     3.51 %     3.64 %     3.39 %     2.62 %  
                               
Excluding PPP loans   3.44 %     3.51 %     3.64 %     3.51 %     3.62 %  

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY
(Unaudited)
Allowance for Credit Losses
                                         
    For the three months ended
    March31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2022   2021   2021   2021   2021
Allowance for credit losses                                        
Beginning balances   $ 37,135       $ 36,363       $ 42,670       $ 45,099       $ 45,153    
                                         
Net loan charge-off (recoveries):                                        
Multifamily residential                                     33    
Commercial real estate                                     64    
One-to-four family – mixed-use property             1         (123 )       3         19    
One-to-four family – residential     (2 )       (3 )       (147 )       (2 )       (5 )  
Small Business Administration     1,015         (7 )       (8 )       (9 )       (10 )  
Taxi medallion     (12 )               (1,235 )       (222 )       2,758    
Commercial business and other     (66 )       (20 )       894         1,132         6    
Total     935         (29 )       (619 )       902         2,865    
                                         
Provision (benefit) for loan losses     1,233         743         (6,926 )       (1,527 )       2,811    
                                         
Ending balance   $ 37,433       $ 37,135       $ 36,363       $ 42,670       $ 45,099    
                                         
Gross charge-offs   $ 1,036       $ 7       $ 1,019       $ 1,186       $ 2,922    
Gross recoveries     101         36         1,638         284         57    
                                         
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans     0.57   %     0.56   %     0.55   %     0.64   %     0.67   %
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     0.06                 (0.04 )       0.05         0.17    

Nonperforming Assets
                                         
    March31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March31, 
(Dollars in thousands)   2022   2021   2021   2021   2021
Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing:                                        
Multifamily residential   $     $     $     $ 201     $ 201  
Construction                 873             2,381  
Commercial business and other                 1,052              
Total                 1,925       201       2,582  
                                         
Nonaccrual Loans:                                        
Multifamily residential     3,414       2,431       4,192       4,669       4,338  
Commercial real estate     5       613       613       8       8  
One-to-four family – mixed-use property(1)     790       1,309       2,204       2,309       2,355  
One-to-four family – residential     7,387       7,725       7,807       6,940       7,335  
Small Business Administration     937       937       976       976       1,151  
Commercial business and other(1)     1,533       1,918       2,500       2,489       3,417  
Total     14,066       14,933       18,292       17,391       18,604  
                                         
Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs)     14,066       14,933       20,217       17,592       21,186  
                                         
Other Nonperforming Assets:                                        
Other asset acquired through foreclosure                             35  
Total                             35  
                                         
Total Nonperforming Assets   $ 14,066     $ 14,933     $ 20,217     $ 17,592     $ 21,221  
                                         
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets     0.17 %     0.19 %     0.25 %     0.22 %     0.26 %
Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs     266.1 %     248.7 %     179.9 %     242.6 %     212.9 %

______________________
(1) Not included in the above analysis are nonaccrual performing TDR one-to-four family – mixed use property loans totaling $0.3 million each in 1Q22, 4Q21, 3Q21, 2Q21, and 1Q21; nonaccrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling $2.8 million in 1Q22, less than $0.1 million in 4Q21, and $2.2 million each in 2Q21 and 1Q21.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings

The variance in GAAP and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to swaps designated to protect against rising rates and borrowing carried at fair value under the fair value option. As the swaps get closer to maturity, the volatility in fair value adjustments will dissipate. In a declining interest rate environment, the movement in the curve exaggerates our mark-to-market loss position. In a rising interest rate environment or a steepening of the yield curve, the loss position would experience an improvement.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Base Net Interest Income FTE, Base Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Base Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison to the Company’s competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as these are measures commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company’s capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders’ equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

 
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
                                         
    For the three months ended
(Dollars in thousands,   March31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March31,
except per share data)   2022   2021   2021   2021   2021
                                         
GAAP income before income taxes   $ 24,640       $ 22,826       $ 34,812       $ 25,416       $ 26,224    
                                         
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments
(Noninterest income (loss))		     1,809         5,140         2,289         6,548         (982 )  
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities
(Noninterest income (loss))		                     10         (123 )          
Net gain on disposition of assets
(Noninterest income (loss))		                                     (621 )  
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying
hedges (Interest and fees on loans)		     129         (1,122 )       (194 )       664         (1,427 )  
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (Various)     (924 )       (324 )       (958 )       (418 )       (789 )  
Merger (benefit) expense (Various)             (17 )       2,096         (490 )       973    
                                         
Core income before taxes     25,654         26,503         38,055         31,597         23,378    
                                         
Provision for income taxes for core income     6,685         5,535         10,226         8,603         6,405    
                                         
Core net income   $ 18,969       $ 20,968       $ 27,829       $ 22,994       $ 16,973    
                                         
GAAP diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.58       $ 0.58       $ 0.81       $ 0.61       $ 0.60    
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax     0.04         0.13         0.05         0.15         (0.02 )  
Net gain on disposition of assets, net of tax                                     (0.01 )  
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments
on qualifying hedges, net of tax		             (0.03 )               0.02         (0.03 )  
Net amortization of purchase accounting
adjustments, net of tax		     (0.02 )       (0.01 )       (0.02 )       (0.01 )       (0.02 )  
Merger (benefit) expense, net of tax                     0.05         (0.01 )       0.02    
NYS tax change                             (0.02 )          
                                         
Core diluted earnings per common share(1)   $ 0.61       $ 0.67       $ 0.88       $ 0.73       $ 0.54    
                                         
                                         
Core net income, as calculated above   $ 18,969       $ 20,968       $ 27,829       $ 22,994       $ 16,973    
Average assets     8,049,470         8,090,701         8,072,918         8,263,553         8,147,714    
Average equity     673,012         671,474         659,288         644,690         619,647    
Core return on average assets(2)     0.94   %     1.04   %     1.38   %     1.11   %     0.83   %
Core return on average equity(2)     11.27   %     12.49   %     16.88   %     14.27   %     10.96   %

______________________
(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.

   
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION
PRE-TAX NET REVENUE
(Unaudited)		  
                                 
    For the three months ended  
    March31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2022   2021   2021   2021   2021  
                                 
GAAP Net interest income   $ 63,479     $ 62,674     $ 63,364     $ 61,039     $ 60,892    
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges     129       (1,122 )     (194 )     664       (1,427 )  
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments     (1,058 )     (462 )     (1,100 )     (565 )     (922 )  
Core Net interest income   $ 62,550     $ 61,090     $ 62,070     $ 61,138     $ 58,543    
                                 
GAAP Noninterest income (loss)   $ 1,313     $ (280 )   $ 866     $ (3,210 )   $ 6,311    
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments     1,809       5,140       2,289       6,548       (982 )  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities                 10       (123 )        
Net gain on sale of assets                             (621 )  
Core Noninterest income   $ 3,122     $ 4,860     $ 3,165     $ 3,215     $ 4,708    
                                 
GAAP Noninterest expense   $ 38,794     $ 38,807     $ 36,345     $ 34,011     $ 38,159    
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments     (134 )     (138 )     (142 )     (147 )     (133 )  
Merger expense (benefit)           17       (2,096 )     490       (973 )  
Core Noninterest expense   $ 38,660     $ 38,686     $ 34,107     $ 34,354     $ 37,053    
                                 
Net interest income   $ 63,479     $ 62,674     $ 63,364     $ 61,039     $ 60,892    
Noninterest income (loss)     1,313       (280 )     866       (3,210 )     6,311    
Noninterest expense     (38,794 )     (38,807 )     (36,345 )     (34,011 )     (38,159 )  
Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue   $ 25,998     $ 23,587     $ 27,885     $ 23,818     $ 29,044    
                                 
Core:                                
Net interest income   $ 62,550     $ 61,090     $ 62,070     $ 61,138     $ 58,543    
Noninterest income     3,122       4,860       3,165       3,215       4,708    
Noninterest expense     (38,660 )     (38,686 )     (34,107 )     (34,354 )     (37,053 )  
Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue   $ 27,012     $ 27,264     $ 31,128     $ 29,999     $ 26,198    
Efficiency Ratio     58.9   %   58.7   %   52.3   %   53.4   %   58.6   %
                                           

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN
to CORE and BASE NET INTEREST INCOME
(Unaudited)
                                         
    For the three months ended
    March31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March31, 
(Dollars in thousands)   2022   2021   2021   2021   2021
GAAP net interest income   $ 63,479       $ 62,674       $ 63,364       $ 61,039       $ 60,892    
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on
qualifying hedges		     129         (1,122 )       (194 )       664         (1,427 )  
Net amortization of purchase accounting
adjustments		     (1,058 )       (462 )       (1,100 )       (565 )       (922 )  
Tax equivalent adjustment     124         113         113         113         111    
Core net interest income FTE   $ 62,674       $ 61,203       $ 62,183       $ 61,251       $ 58,654    
Prepayment penalties received on loans and
securities, net of reversals and recoveries of
interest from nonaccrual loans		     (1,716 )       (1,497 )       (2,136 )       (2,046 )       (948 )  
Base net interest income FTE   $ 60,958       $ 59,706       $ 60,047       $ 59,205       $ 57,706    
                                         
Total average interest-earning assets(1)   $ 7,577,053       $ 7,634,601       $ 7,616,332       $ 7,799,176       $ 7,676,833    
Core net interest margin FTE     3.31   %     3.21   %     3.27   %     3.14   %     3.06   %
Base net interest margin FTE     3.22   %     3.13   %     3.15   %     3.04   %     3.01   %
                                         
GAAP interest income on total loans, net   $ 67,516       $ 68,113       $ 69,198       $ 67,999       $ 69,021    
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on
qualifying hedges		     129         (1,122 )       (194 )       664         (1,427 )  
Net amortization of purchase accounting
adjustments		     (1,117 )       (535 )       (1,126 )       (624 )       (728 )  
Core interest income on total loans, net   $ 66,528       $ 66,456       $ 67,878       $ 68,039       $ 66,866    
Prepayment penalties received on loans,
net of
reversals and recoveries of interest from
nonaccrual loans		     (1,716 )       (1,497 )       (2,135 )       (2,046 )       (947 )  
Base interest income on total loans, net   $ 64,812       $ 64,959       $ 65,743       $ 65,993       $ 65,919    
                                         
Average total loans, net(1)   $ 6,586,253       $ 6,566,654       $ 6,642,434       $ 6,697,103       $ 6,711,446    
Core yield on total loans     4.04   %     4.05   %     4.09   %     4.06   %     3.99   %
Base yield on total loans     3.94   %     3.96   %     3.96   %     3.94   %     3.93   %

______________________
(1) Excludes purchase accounting average balances for all periods presented.

 
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS’
COMMON EQUITY to TANGIBLE ASSETS
(Unaudited)
                                         
    March31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March31, 
(Dollars in thousands)   2022   2021   2021   2021   2021
Total Equity   $ 675,813       $ 679,628       $ 668,096       $ 655,167       $ 639,201    
Less:                                        
Goodwill     (17,636 )       (17,636 )       (17,636 )       (17,636 )       (17,636 )  
Core deposit Intangibles     (2,420 )       (2,562 )       (2,708 )       (2,859 )       (3,013 )  
Intangible deferred tax liabilities     328         328         287         287         287    
Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity   $ 656,085       $ 659,758       $ 648,039       $ 634,959       $ 618,839    
                                         
Total Assets   $ 8,169,833       $ 8,045,911       $ 8,077,334       $ 8,159,345       $ 8,159,184    
Less:                                        
Goodwill     (17,636 )       (17,636 )       (17,636 )       (17,636 )       (17,636 )  
Core deposit Intangibles     (2,420 )       (2,562 )       (2,708 )       (2,859 )       (3,013 )  
Intangible deferred tax liabilities     328         328         287         287         287    
Tangible Assets   $ 8,150,105       $ 8,026,041       $ 8,057,277       $ 8,139,137       $ 8,138,822    
                                         
Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets     8.05   %     8.22   %     8.04   %     7.80   %     7.60   %
                                         

