Flux7 Named a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor in Business and IT Services

AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flux7 , a professional services and technology company that helps enterprises prepare their IT platform for the agile enterprise, today announced it has been recognized as a Cool Vendor by the world’s leading research and advisory company Gartner. Flux7 is one of only five vendors named in the Gartner report, Cool Vendors in Business and IT Services, published May 14, 2019. Gartner subscribers can access the report here .

The Gartner report notes: “These Cool Vendors are specialist business and IT service providers that offer innovative and disruptive approaches with value propositions that align with evolving requirements in a digital business world. They reflect the game-changing technologies in CIO agendas for 2019.”

“Enterprise digital transformation is creating immense opportunities for companies in every industry as they prepare IT platforms to be leaner, more agile and to enable innovation at speed,” said Aater Suleman, co-founder and CEO at Flux7. “We’re proud to be recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Business and IT Services and to play what we believe is a transformational role in the life of our customer’s business.”

Flux7 Landing Zones provide enterprise companies with a rapid route to a secure foundation for cloud adoption, including configuration-as-code, automated provisioning, infrastructure design and deployment guidance to enable organizations to start application migration to the cloud and gain valuable skills through comprehensive training in days, and automated processes in minutes. The Flux7 solution also helps enterprises establish standardized reusable design patterns on their public cloud infrastructure to simplify ongoing management, eliminate deployment bottlenecks, improve stability and quality, and reduce DevOps adoption costs.

Meet skill shortages to adopt game-changing technologies

According to Gartner, “through 2023, 90% of DevOps initiatives will fail to fully meet expectations due to the limitations of management approaches used by leadership, and not due to technical reasons.”(1) Flux7 aims to address this through two means, first by providing a framework and technology platform to quickly and securely adopt, implement, operate and scale enterprise IT platforms. Second, by upskilling teams with coaching that give customers the skills and knowledge to implement, scale and manage infrastructure moving forward. As a result of customer demand for modern IT platforms, Flux7 saw customer contracts increase 247 percent year-over-year in the first quarter of 2019.

